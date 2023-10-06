Modernization of customs mechanisms in focus of OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan

An OSCE-organized seminar on the modernization of customs mechanisms and strengthening export procedures took place in Ashgabat from 3 to 5 October 2023.

Held in a blended format, the three-day event brought together representatives of the State Customs Service, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Affairs, the Central Bank and commercial banks, Turkmenbashi International Sea Port, and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs as well as other relevant institutions.

The seminar presented best practices of the OSCE participating States in aligning customs mechanisms with relevant international standards, and facilitated discussions on advancing regulatory mechanisms governing export procedures.

The agenda included topics ranging from the digitalization of customs procedures to the development of the system of port communities and WTO tariff policy.

“The OSCE attaches great importance to addressing the growing need to maintain and further develop regional and international economic ties, including by facilitating trade, accelerating economic development and growth, diversifying value-added exports, and ultimately building regionally diversified economies,” said John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

Participants emphasized the importance of a strong regulatory framework in international trade, and shared their views on customs oversight in free economic zones and free trade zones. The seminar also addressed export documentation, trade facilitation and single window measures.

Over the past several years, the OSCE Center in Ashgabat has been increasingly active in co-operating with the Government of Turkmenistan in the area of economic connectivity, trade facilitation, advancing customs procedures and improving export mechanisms. ///OSCE Center in Ashgabat, 5 October 2023

