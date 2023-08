Gismet Fuzuli oglu Gezalov has been appointed the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan. The corresponding order was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Gezalov will replace Hasan Sultan oglu Zeynalov, who headed the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan in Ashgabat since December 2015.

Prior to his appointment to Turkmenistan, Gezalov held the post of Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States.