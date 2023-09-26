Turkmenistan: Development of Transport and Communication System in the Years of Independence

The transport and communication complex has become one of the most dynamically developing sectors of the Turkmenistan’s economy. The country is actively integrating into the growing network of transport connections in the region and Eurasia. Mammetkhan Chakyev, General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, writes about this in his article, published in the official media.

Here is an overview of industry indicators and key facts based on the article:

The transport and communication complex includes the agencies “Türkmendemirýollary” (Turkmen Railways), “Türkmenhowaýollary” (Turkmen Airlines), “Türkmendeñizderýayollary” (Sea and river transport), “Türkmenawtoulaglary” (Turkmen Motor Transport), and “Türkmenaragatnaşyk” (Turkmen communications).

In 2023, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring 26 November as “World Sustainable Transport Day” on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

Aviation sector

Turkmenistan has foreign economic relations in the field of civil aviation with over 50 countries through international agreements and conventions.

Turkmenistan is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the Council for Aviation and the Use of Airspace, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), and cooperates with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The fleet is regularly replenished with modern Boeing and Airbus aircraft. In recent years, Turkmenistan has purchased several Boeing aircraft of various modifications, such as Challenger-605, Mi-17, Agusta Westland-101, EC-145 helicopters, Mi-17-1B and ANSAT ambulance helicopters, as well as two new Airbus cargo planes A330-200.

This year, 4 Boeing 737-8 and two Boeing 777-367ER aircraft will be delivered.

New routes for cargo transportation have been opened, including Ashgabat–Seoul–Ashgabat, Ashgabat–Hanoi–Ashgabat, Ashgabat–Ho Chi Minh City–Ashgabat, and Ashgabat–Milan–Ashgabat.

Sea and river transport

Turkmenistan is developing its Caspian Sea coast and aims to create a wide network of transport hubs to turn the country into an important part of the transcontinental corridor.

In June 2023, the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) presented President Serdar Berdimuhamedov with the EcoPorts Certificate awarded to the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi.

Turkmenistan has established partnerships with a number of major international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the OPEC International Fund (OFID).

Turkmenistan cooperates with classification societies such as the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) and the French inspection and certification company Bureau Veritas (BV) to obtain appropriate certificates of recognition of international navigation of vessels in accordance with safety requirements.

The navy of Turkmenistan includes such vessels as two modern RO-PAX ferries “Berkarar” and “Bagtyýar”, a 320-seat passenger high-speed ship “Çarlak”, 126-seat “Rowaç” and “Parahat”, as well as tugs “Jahan”, “Älem”, “Seýil”, and “Gudrat”, and others.

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant has started the construction of one dredging vessel and two bulk carriers.

Turkmen communication

The agency “Türkmenaragatnaşyk” has been designated as the authorized body for the development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan.

As part of the gradual transition to the digital economy, special attention is paid to ensuring data protection from cyber threats. In this regard, a State Cybersecurity Service has been established under the agency “Türkmenaragatnaşyk”.

The Agency “Turkmenaragatnaşyk” and the UNDP in Turkmenistan launched the Project “Assistance in the implementation of a pilot system of interdepartmental electronic information exchange in Turkmenistan”. According to the project, it is planned to study international experience, create and launch electronic information exchange and electronic document management systems in Turkmenistan based on the X-Road platform, as well as connect industry institutions.

A 3G and 4G equipment complex has been put into operation in the smart city of Arkadag, a modern GPON network and an IP TV system for 235 TV channels with the possibility of additional expansion have been installed and launched, smart home technologies have been used.

In accordance with the concept of digital economy development, startups called “Digital Solution” were launched in Turkmenistan in order to identify and encourage individuals and legal entities developing software and engaged in innovative developments.

Since 2007, the volume of mobile communications in Turkmenistan has increased 13 times, and the number of transmitting and receiving devices has increased 83 times. The volume of the wired network increased 3.3 times, and the number of customers using the Internet service grew 936 times.

As a result of the increase in Internet flows coming from outside, prices for Internet services are gradually decreasing, favorable tariffs are offered.

Today, the number of Internet users in Turkmenistan has exceeded 3 million people.

Turkmenistan is doing a lot of work to increase and diversify the volume of international telephone communication and data transmission. Thus, in 2007, two international transmission lines were functioning: Ashgabat–Guchan (Iran) and Turkmenabat–Alat (Uzbekistan).

Turkmenistan is currently connected to 8 international fiber-optic backbone communication systems: Ashgabat–Guchan (Iran), Serkhetabat–Herat (Afghanistan), Kerki–Aqina (Afghanistan), Turkmenabat–Alat (Uzbekistan), Garabogaz–Kenderli (Kazakhstan) and Dashoguz–Gurlen (Uzbekistan).

It is planned to modernize the existing, as well as the construction of new interstate fiber-optic data transmission lines, including between the village of Garabogaz of the Balkan province and Teimir Baba (Kazakhstan), Etrek of the Balkan province and Kummet Kovus (Iran).

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan also signed an agreement on the joint construction, ownership and use of the entire Caspian fiber-optic communication system on the Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan route through the telecom operators of the two countries. The implementation of this project will connect the cities of Turkmenbashi and Siyazan.

Motor transport

One of the most significant projects underway is the construction of a 600-kilometer high-speed highway connecting the eastern region of the country with its center and the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi highway. This will provide a direct route for trucks to reach the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi, which is a key gateway to the Caucasus, Europe, Russia, Iran, the Persian Gulf, and Oman.

Turkmenistan is also strengthening the material and technical base of its road transport industry by regularly purchasing passenger buses, passenger taxi cars, and trucks from world-renowned companies such as Iran Khodro, Hyundai, Toyota, PAZ, Kamaz, and Yutong.

To date, the agency “Turkmenawtoulaglary” (Turkmen motor transport) has 6477 cars of various models, including those carrying out passenger and cargo transportation in Ashgabat – 2936, in Akhal – 638, in Balkan – 593, in Mary – 655, in Lebap – 940 and in Dashaguz – 691 units.

To improve efficiency and transparency, the transport industry is being digitized. In line with Turkmenistan’s accession to the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road concerning the Electronic Consignment Note, the goal is to create an electronic data exchange system for goods and vehicles.

Railway transport

In addition to road transport, Turkmenistan is also developing its railway network.

Currently, the length of Turkmenistan’s railways reaches 5,173.4 kilometers, while 3,947.1 kilometers are main roads.

A number of major railway projects have been completed in recent years, including the Uzen–Bereket–Gorgan, Kerki–Ymamnazar–Aqina, and Ashgabat–Dashoguz (Karakum) railways, as well as the Zerger–Kerki railway. These projects have increased transit cargo transportation through Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan is also investing in modernizing its rolling stock. In 2021-2023, the country has purchased Russian mainline passenger diesel locomotive TEP70BS, mainline freight locomotives 2TE25Km, as well as Chinese mainline freight locomotives CKD9A-1.

With its favorable geographical position, Turkmenistan is a key player in the international transit cargo transportation market. The country is an important link in transit corridors such as the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran transnational railway, Kerki–Ymamnazar–Aqina and Serkhetabat–Torghundi railways, Turkmenbashi International Seaport, and Afghanistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Turkey transport corridor.///nCa, September 26, 2023

