UNDP promotes vocational education and employment of persons with disabilities in Turkmenistan

UNDP and national partners discussed important issues related to inclusive education and employment of persons with disabilities at the round table on “Promoting vocational education and employment of people with disabilities: international best practices and development of recommendations”, held on 15 September 2023 at the UN Building in Ashgabat.

The event was organized within the framework of the project “Towards decent work for people with disabilities in Turkmenistan: transforming social enterprises into meaningful training and employment opportunities” implemented jointly by UNDP and the Blind and Deaf Society of Turkmenistan (BDST), which is funded by the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Akmyrat Danatarov, UNDP Programme Analyst for Governance, Economic Diversification, and Inclusive Growth noted that: “We reiterate the importance of vocational education and employment of persons with disabilities. Guided by the international best practices, UNDP is currently developing recommendations to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in the workforce at the state level.”

The event gathered representatives of state entities, including the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the Blind and Deaf Society of Turkmenistan and other local CSOs working with people with disabilities, and other national partners.

The current round table is part of the national dialogue on discussing the links between employment, knowledge and skills required to enhance employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Turkmenistan. The event contributes to UNDP efforts on bringing global knowledge and sharing experiences with national partners on public policies and regulations for vocational education and employment of persons with disabilities in line with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the National Human Rights Action Plan of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

Within the framework of the abovementioned UNDP project, the renovation and re-equipment of three social enterprises of the BDST in Ashgabat, Mary and Turkmenabad are about to be completed. Currently the BDST members are being trained on operation and maintenance of cut-edge printing and sewing equipment, which will help the BDST staff become more competitive in the market. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 15 Sep 2023

#UNDP, #Turkmenistan, #Blind_and_Deaf_Society_of_Turkmenistan