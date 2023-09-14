Dushanbe hosted Second Forum of Rectors of Higher Professional Educational Institutions of Central Asia

The Second Forum of Rectors of Higher Professional Educational Institutions of Central Asian States was held on 13 September 2023, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, as part of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States.

The forum was attended by representatives of 70 higher educational institutions from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Minister of Education, Gurbangul Atayeva.

During the forum, 40 new documents on cooperation between higher educational institutions of Central Asian countries were signed.///Ministry of education of Turkmenistan

Here are some photos from the event published by “Khovar” news agency: