Turkmenistan and Brazil’s Permanent Representatives to the UN Chart Pathways for Enhanced Cooperation

The Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations was the backdrop for the meeting on August 30, 2023. Her Excellency Ambassador Ataeva, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations, and His Excellency Mr. Sérgio França Danese, the Permanent Representative of Brazil to the United Nations, convened to explore ways for bolstering their bilateral collaboration and strengthening their engagement within the international community, notably within the United Nations.

The discussions encompassed various dimensions of potential cooperation, including joint initiatives within the United Nations, and a particular focus was placed on supporting each other’s candidatures in the upcoming elections for UN bodies. Furthermore, both parties deliberated on the prospect of holding high-level political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Brazil, slated for early 2024.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Ambassadors underscored their unwavering commitment to uphold the tradition of reciprocal support for initiatives of shared interest. They jointly reaffirmed their intent to work collaboratively in pursuit of common priorities, thereby reinforcing the multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and Brazil.///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 1 Sep 2023

 

 

