Azerbaijan Hosts Landmark ECO Events to Drive Regional Cooperation and Sustainability

On 1-2 July 2025, Azerbaijan hosted three pivotal events under the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Week on the eve of the 17th ECO Summit. The First ECO Youth Forum in Aghdam, the 6th ECO Business Forum in Shusha, and the First ECO Women’s Forum in Lachin brought together leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates to address youth empowerment, trade promotion, and gender equality, aligning with ECO’s vision for a sustainable and prosperous future by 2035.

First ECO Youth Forum: Empowering the Next Generation

On 1 July 2025, Aghdam City welcomed young leaders from ECO Member States for the inaugural ECO Youth Forum, themed “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future.” The forum aimed to raise awareness of regional challenges, foster collaboration, and develop actionable policy recommendations for ECO’s Strategic Objectives for 2035.

Discussions centered on three key areas: economic and trade cooperation, sustainability and technology, and human development. Participants explored opportunities for intra-regional trade, youth entrepreneurship, and the digital economy while addressing climate-resilient development through AI and digital transformation. The forum also emphasized education, health, youth mobility, and cultural ties to strengthen regional connectivity.

The ECO Secretary General, Dr. Asad M. Khan emphasized the importance of empowering young people through education, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement to drive sustainable development, economic growth, and regional collaboration. Dr. Khan reaffirmed ECO’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where the voices of youth are not only heard but acted upon, paving the way for a prosperous and united future for the region.

6th ECO Business Forum: Catalyzing Trade and Investment

The historic city of Shusha hosted the 6th ECO Business Forum on 2 July 2025, under the theme “Investment and Trade Promotion as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development in the ECO Region.” Organized by Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the ECO Secretariat, the ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO-CCI), and the Ministry of Economy, the event drew 200 business representatives and 94 companies from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

The forum underscored the ECO region’s economic potential, with its global trade share reaching 4.4% ($1.07 trillion) in 2024, though intra-regional trade remains at 8.8%.

Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, emphasized trade and investment as transformative drivers of sustainable development.

Dr. Asad M. Khan called for deeper collaboration to unlock the region’s economic potential, while acknowledging Türkiye’s efforts to advance the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA).

B2B networking sessions and discussions on public-private partnerships fostered dialogue on infrastructure, innovation, and growth. The forum highlighted the need to reduce trade barriers and promote best practices, positioning the ECO region for enhanced economic integration.

First ECO Women’s Forum: Advancing Gender Equality

In Lachin, the First ECO Women’s Forum convened officials, experts, and advocates to discuss women’s roles in human development, climate resilience, and economic participation. Panel sessions explored women’s contributions to climate action, urban development, and sustainable development, emphasizing education, technology, and equal opportunities.

Bahar Muradova, Chairwoman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, described the forum as a potential catalyst for regional cooperation on gender equality. “Increasing women’s economic participation is a clear indicator of societal development,” she said, highlighting Azerbaijan’s initiatives in affordable financing, skills development, and support for women entrepreneurs in rural economies. She also noted the growing role of women in science, technology, and innovation as a driving force in society.

ECO Deputy Secretary-General Silapberdi Nurberdiyev said that supporting women is not limited to traditional role. “We must extend this support into modern sectors as well. Today, women play essential roles in decision-making processes around the world, and ECO is actively working to support this trend.”

He further emphasized the need to empower women to tackle climate challenges and participate in the green economy. “We must create more opportunities for women in climate action, support their role in developing sustainable economies, and strengthen their presence in science, technology, and innovation.” ///nCa, 2 July 2025