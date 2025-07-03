Turkmenistan Approves Guaranteed Grid Connection for Renewable Energy Installations Based on SECCA Recommendations

The regulatory document titled “Ensuring Guaranteed Connection for Renewable Energy Installations to State Energy Systems” was approved by the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan on 1 July 2025.

As part of technical assistance aimed at developing a regulatory framework in the field of renewable energy (RE), on 15 May 2025, the European Union-funded SECCA (Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia) project handed over the “Recommendations on ensuring guaranteed connection of renewable energy installations to state energy systems” to the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan. These recommendations were the basis of the newly approved regulation.

The document is intended to simplify procedures and create transparent conditions for connecting solar and wind power plants to the national grid, regardless of ownership type. It was developed in accordance with the “Law on Renewable Energy Sources” and applies to both new and renovated facilities.

According to the document, RE installation owners must follow a clearly defined procedure: obtain technical specifications, develop project documentation, carry out installation, and conduct commissioning works. Connection to the grid will only be possible after inspection by Gosenergonadzor (the State Energy Supervision Authority) and obtaining a positive conclusion.

The regulation also establishes requirements for metering systems, operational rules, and the contractual conditions between installation owners and energy supply companies. This new framework is aimed at promoting green energy development and enhancing the reliability of the country’s power supply.

Since early 2025, the SECCA project has been actively collaborating with representatives of Turkmenistan’s energy sector to promote sustainable use of the country’s energy resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Previously, SECCA also submitted a “Safety Recommendations for the Operation of Electricity Facilities”, which served as the foundation for the “Safety Rules for the Operation of Electricity Facilities” adopted by the Ministry on 2 May 2025. ///SECCA, 1 July 2025