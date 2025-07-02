Telephone Conversation Between the Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan: Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation and Preparations for LLDC3 Discussed

On 2 July 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu.

The foreign ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as collaboration within regional and international organizations.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to actively strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and to ensuring the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

The ministers also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events for the current year and discussed matters related to the preparations for the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3).///nCa, 2 July 2025