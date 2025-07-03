Turkmenistan Joins Global Efforts for Ocean Health at UNESCO’s IOC Assembly

From 25 June to 3 July 2025, the 33rd Session of the Assembly of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO is taking place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. This is one of the key international events focused on ocean research and conservation.

On the eve of the Assembly, 24 June, the 58th Session of the IOC Executive Council was held. The event featured thematic scientific sessions and special meetings aimed at strengthening international cooperation in ocean monitoring, climate change impact forecasting, and marine environment protection.

The delegation of Turkmenistan participating in the sessions includes:

Myrat Atajanov, Director of the Caspian Sea Institute of Turkmenistan

Maksat Chariyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to UNESCO

Kemal Garaev, the Treaty and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan consistently demonstrates its commitment to international initiatives for the preservation of marine ecosystems, the advancement of scientific research, and the strengthening of international cooperation in oceanography. Special attention is given to biodiversity conservation and the sustainable use of marine resources, particularly considering the unique significance of the Caspian Sea for the region.

Through active participation in the IOC, Turkmenistan aims to develop its scientific and technical capacity, deepen international scientific dialogue, and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals related to ocean and marine protection.

The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO is a specialized intergovernmental body within the UN system, established in 1960. It coordinates international efforts in ocean research, the development of early warning systems, and promotes the sustainable use of marine resources.