Arkadag Berdimuhamedov Addressed Youth on Day of Knowledge

On 1 September 2023 – the day of the beginning of the new academic year – in the city of Arkadag, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave a general lesson on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth. The event brought together representatives of public organizations, young professionals from various sectors of the economy, rectors, teachers and students of higher educational institutions of the country, school students, heads of mass media.

Here is slightly paraphrased translation of the speech, delivered by Arkadag Berdimuhamedov’:

Dear students and students!

I thought it appropriate to meet with you today. During today’s general lesson, we will talk about the work carried out in the era of the Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state to further strengthen the foundations of independence and neutrality, about the traditions of educating generations whose origins go back to ancient times, about the national life experience accumulated over millennia. There will also be an exchange of views on the epoch, on our great future, on issues of interest to us.

On 1 September 2021, I also spoke at the Ashgabat Congress Center, where during a general lesson I told about the glorious history of independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan, the socio-economic development of the country, the duty and responsibilities of youth to the state and society, to parents and family.

Dear young people!

A series of national holidays and significant dates mark our successes and achievements of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state. Our happy people greet every holiday with a sense of national pride and great enthusiasm.

Celebrations in honor of independence, which has become a solid foundation for the inviolability of a sovereign state, unity and cohesion, are our main holiday. In a few days we will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the declaration of independence of Turkmenistan, which will be marked by glorious events, creative and labor achievements.

On the first day of the golden autumn, we celebrate the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth with events that embody the importance of our independence and the high creative spirit of the current era, symbolizing the rapid development of the national education system. I cordially congratulate you on the wonderful holiday celebrated on the eve of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of your native Motherland – the beginning of a new, 2023-2024 academic year.

On the first day of the fertile autumn season, kids, students enthusiastically crossed the thresholds of the Aba Annayev International Horse Breeding Academy, Berdimuhamed Annayev Pedagogical Secondary Vocational School, Sachly Dursunova Medical Secondary Vocational School, an educational complex, specialized schools and kindergartens with in-depth study of English, dozens of children’s gardens.

Dozens of kindergartens and secondary schools were inaugurated in the Akhal, Balkan, Lebap and Mary provinces. 153 353 first-graders were presented with computers manufactured in our country. Deeply meaningful and inspiring events are held in all regions of our native Motherland.

The wonderful celebrations of the Holiday of Knowledge further strengthen our love for the glorious history of the neutral Fatherland, the current great era and a bright future, our unity and cohesion.

Let the echoes of our holidays resound all over the world!

Dear students and students!

While preparing my speech, I tried to express my thoughts about the meaning of independence and neutrality, my love for the Motherland briefly and at the same time with words filled with quite deep content.

Independence, like a bright sun, illuminated the path of the Turkmen people to the golden era, contributed to the gaining by Turkmenistan the status of permanent neutrality. And this is a truth that has been recognized all over the world.

32 years ago – in the autumn of 1991 – independent Turkmenistan was formed and recognized by the world community. Since that historic day, having independently determined the internal and foreign policy of the country, a lot of work has been done to build a democratic, legal, secular state with a rapidly developing economy, a perfect social sphere, enjoying great authority in the international arena.

Programs have been successfully implemented to ensure a happy life for every family, a high social level for the well-being of the entire people, and the creation of a competitive national economy. Having formed a strong and effective system of power and management, ensuring the social stability of society, social justice, strong law and order, we have achieved the triumph of national principles of statehood.

Peace is the greatest value. The Turkmen people have remained committed to the principles of peacefulness and humanism in all periods of human history.

Our land, which united the cultures of Asia and Europe, has remained a well-known region of peace, stability and security for thousands of years. For the first time in the history of the ancient world, diplomatic relations between the eastern state of China and the Western state of Rome were established in Nisa.

Since the first days of independence, Turkmenistan has chosen the path of neutrality and peace in its foreign policy strategy. With the adoption of the historic Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on 12 December 1995, our country gained the legal status of permanent neutrality, becoming a partner that guarantees reliability, openness, and security.

Located in the heart of the Great Silk Road, our country has accumulated invaluable experience in establishing relations with the states of the world and international organizations, forming new, valuable areas of cooperation. In 2015, the UN General Assembly again adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”. At the initiative of our country, a new holiday was established in the political calendar of the world – the International Day of Neutrality.

Independence and neutrality as our main achievement are inscribed in golden letters in our history. The history of the independent development of our country and its accumulated national experience, the importance of our neutrality in strengthening universal peace and friendship are of great interest all over the world today.

Turkmenistan ensures universal peace and security, conducts negotiations on topical issues of our time, takes an active part in solving priority issues at the international level by developing effective areas of economic cooperation and implementing major regional projects, developing cultural and humanitarian ties.

We have initiated concrete proposals and presented draft resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly on strengthening international cooperation in such areas as transport, energy, ecology, environmental protection, etc. We put forward a new philosophy of international relations, universally recognized, understandable to everyone and based on universal values, “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace.”

Sky, earth, and endless expanse,

Our boundless world,

Our peaceful world!

May our beautiful homeland flourish,

May hearts be at peace!

These lines from my poem “May the world be endless!” are an expression of my dream of the triumph of peace and humanism throughout the world.

Our material and cultural heritage, which has become an integral part of world culture, historical and cultural monuments are of great interest in the world. The UNESCO World Heritage List includes the world-famous historical and cultural sites of Ancient Merv, Kunyaurgench and Ancient Nisa.

In the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of, a worthy place was found for a sample of destan art – the epic “Gerogly”, the art of singing and dancing “kushtdepdi”, the Turkmen national art of carpet weaving, the craft of making dutar, performing musical art on it and the art of bakhshi, the Turkmen art of embroidery keshde, sericulture and traditional silk production for weaving, telling tradition of Molla Ependi anecdotes.

UNESCO chairs have been opened at the Magtymguly Turkmen State University and the Seyitnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute. The “Memory of the World” register includes the legacy of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi. All this increases the authority of our state, which implements a policy of peacefulness, good neighborliness, friendship and brotherhood.

Dear young people!

Turkmens in all periods of human history have been known as a people who have accumulated a wealth of experience in creating a state and governing it, forming a just society.

In ancient times and the Middle Ages, the Turkmens emerged as a strong and brave nation on the world stage, leaving a lasting legacy. Our glorious ancestors founded a number of ancient agricultural cultures, including the Jeytun, Anau, Altyndepe civilizations, and the kingdom of Margush.

Being one of the oldest peoples on earth, the Turkmens, having settled in the Near and Middle East, in Asia Minor, in the vast expanses of India, in territories from China to Europe, founded large states, khanates, beks, atabeks, created priceless examples of government. A wealth of experience in state administration was accumulated in the Parthian Empire, in the states of the Khorezmshahs, Ghaznavids and Karakhanids, the Great Seljuk Empire, the states of the Mamluks, Garagoyunly and Akgoyunly, the Indian sultanates.

Oguzkhan is our ancestor and founder of the first Turkmen state. The formation of such wonderful national qualities as love for the Motherland, devotion to the people, courage and bravery, humanity, justice is associated with the names of great personalities such as Oguzkhan, Gorkut ata, Togrul beg and Chagry beg, Ertogrul Gazi, Alp Arslan, Jalaleddin Mengburun, Salyr Gazan, Gerogly beg, Keimir Serdar.

Outstanding thinkers and poets Mahmut Kashgarli, Al Farabi, Omar Khayyam, Jalaleddin Rumi, Khoja Ahmet Yasawi, Abu Sagyt Abylkhayyr, Ibn Sina lived and worked in the scientific and cultural centers of the ancient Turkmen land – Nisa, Merv, Serakhs, Amul, Dehistan, Kunyaurgench, Abiverd.

The creativity of our classics Magtymguly Fragi, Andalib, Magrupi, Mollanepes, Kemine, Zelili, Seidi, Shadai is priceless for the Turkmen people, and for all mankind.

The expanse from the Khazar waves

To the surface of the Jeyhun is swept by the winds of Turkmenistan.

The rose of the fields is the delight of my eyes,

The stream spawned by the mountains of Turkmenistan!

In these words from the poem “The Future of Turkmenistan” by the great classic Magtymguly, the poet expressed pride and love for the Motherland, his native people.

The comprehensive, deep, and truthful study and restoration of our heroic history during the years of independence has given rise to great national pride in our glorious past. Our rich history, material and spiritual values, the origins of which go back thousands of years, elegant carpets, faithful and frisky horses, brave Alabai are our national pride, which led to the identification of the Turkmen people as a great nation of the planet.

Dear young people!

It has become a good tradition for us to give names to each year, which inspires our united people to great achievements, successes and achievements.

The achievements that contribute to strengthening the foundations of our independence and sovereignty, ensuring stable socio-economic development, and radically improving the social and living conditions of the people are the great merit of all segments of society, especially the youth. As I always say, our great future is inextricably linked with the happy life of young people. Therefore, 2023 was named “Happy youth with Arkadag Serdar”.

Young people who worthily continue the principles of patriotism of their ancestors, social and labor traditions based on humanism, noble traits of national character, are the future of our independent, permanently neutral Motherland. Inspired generations, imbued with the sanctity and significance of every inch of the Motherland’s land, are a solid foundation of state sovereignty.

In our independent Fatherland, ample opportunities are being created for a happy and prosperous life of young people, for them to receive modern education, achieve great success in science, and realize their creative potential.

There is a significant role of youth in the socio-economic development of the country and in strengthening the authority of the Motherland on the world stage. In this regard, youth policy is defined as a priority of the state strategy. Within the framework of the state program in the field of youth policy until 2025, effective measures are being taken to form physically strong and strong-minded young people who know and honor our history, culture, traditions and family values well.

The new edition of the Law of Turkmenistan “On State Youth Policy” approved by Arkadag Serdar guarantees the socio-economic and political rights of young people.

I enjoy interacting with young people. In my writings, I share my impressions of these meetings and the conditions that have been created for the youth. In my book “The Meaning of My Life,” I devote a special place to the interest of young people in science and education, folk wisdom, and the noble traditions of our glorious ancestors.

Being an educated specialist, a scientist, it is a great honor to serve your Motherland faithfully.

Our future is connected with youth. Young people should know history, implement modern plans, key directions and fundamental doctrines of state policy.

It is the duty of each of us to educate a new generation that meets the requirements of a changing era from day to day.

For centuries, the elders have been an example of wisdom and nobility, adherence to the ancestral traditions of the nation. We treat our elders with deep respect, listen to their advice, adopt their life experience.

In the new era, this democratic tradition has found a worthy place in the life of the state and society. And without a doubt, we will achieve great goals and high milestones if our efforts are combined with the wisdom and rich experience of the older generation.

When the father is the real father in the family, and the mother is the mother, then the children will definitely find their place in life. The upbringing, instructions, and life lessons given to me and my family by father Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov and mother Ogulabat Berdimuhamedova have become the basic principles that we follow.

That is why in the book “The Meaning of my Life” I have described in detail twelve methods of education that are important for the spiritual and moral health of every person, expanding horizons, revealing talents and becoming a person, a worthy era, a state and a happy future. This:

1) patriotic education;

2) creative and mental education;

3) intellectual education;

4) scientific education;

5) cultural education;

6) development of professional skills;

7) education by art;

8) political education;

9) financial and economic education;

10) public education;

11) language education;

12) environmental education through instilling a love of nature.

For the young generation entering life, these methods of education serve as an exemplary school that concentrates the past, present and future. In this regard, it is necessary to constantly improve the level of one’s knowledge, broaden one’s horizons and worldview, cultivate an interest and desire for knowledge, education, which are the most important conditions that ensure the development of society and determine the future fate of the Fatherland and the people, our happy future.

Dear young people!

The high moral values formed by the life experience of our ancestors have become an exemplary school for us. Ancient inscriptions on stones are a value created by the genius of our ancestors, which absorbed their instructions and wise instructions and imbued with the national spirit, national philosophy.

Moral beauty is the dignity of a person. The purity of a person’s morality is manifested in his good deeds. The well-established national moral values that have been tested for thousands of years and preserved to this day are sacred for each of us.

The greatest wealth is such perfect moral principles as respect for people, wisdom, honesty, courage, inspiration and purity of thoughts.

The best and highest moral principles of the people are concentrated in Turkmen boys and girls. The spiritual beauty of a person is more valuable than the gold that a person wears as a decoration. You, like our wise ancestors, should make the Turkmen upbringing even better with your kind disposition, humanity and noble character traits!

High morality makes a person beautiful, it is necessary for the Turkmen youth as the sun illuminating everything around with light.

Morality is beauty, modesty is the decoration of the family, success is the decoration of science, happiness is the decoration of life.

Dear young people!

Realizing great deeds to strengthen the economic potential of the state, improve the social and everyday standard of living of the people, we rely on the breadth of the worldview of our native youth, on its power and strength, creative and hard work. We take great care of our young compatriots who study science and acquire a specialty, about our soldiers who guard the Fatherland, about those who selflessly work in industrial, agricultural, social and other spheres

The motto of 2023, associated with the name of Arkadagly Serdar, who is doing a great job to ensure the sustainable development of the country and strengthen its role in the international political, economic and cultural space, as well as with happy youth, who are the driving force of our society, is evidence of great trust in the younger generation. The basis of this motto is such sacred concepts as the Fatherland, youth and the future.

The motto of 2023, “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar,” inspires the Turkmen youth to follow the path of realizing the great goals of the President of Turkmenistan through creative work and the pursuit of new frontiers in the name of a bright future. The socio-political events of international significance that have taken place in this wonderful year inspire us all to achieve high goals and increase our national pride in our independent Motherland, which is known to the whole world.

Dear young people!

Our Constitution, based on national and international experience of state and political structure, universal values, serves as a reliable legal basis of the country and a key source of lawmaking. As a guarantor of human rights and freedoms, it reflects the solid foundation of democracy, the rule of law and a secular state. Taking into account the role and importance of the Basic Law of Turkmenistan in the national system of legislation, we are improving the democratic foundations of the state and society, modernizing the system of authorities.

At the historic meeting held on January 21, 2023, the Halk Maslahaty [People’s Council] of Turkmenistan was created. In accordance with the Constitution of Turkmenistan, the Electoral Code and the norms of international law, elections of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, members of province, district, city people’s councils, village councils were held at a high organizational level in an atmosphere of openness, transparency, calm, on democratic principles and an alternative basis. All these events have become an important practical step towards modernizing the state structure and legislative activity of our country in accordance with the requirements of the time.

The creation of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, taking into account the accumulated historical experience of state management of our courageous ancestors, demonstrated that our work carried out under the motto “The state is for man!” and on the principles of Arkadagly Serdar, who proclaimed “The Motherland is the Motherland only with the people! The state is a state only with the people!” the policy is aimed at further strengthening the foundations of independence and neutrality, ensuring a happy and prosperous life of a person who is the main value of our state.

Dear students!

The transformations we have initiated for the revival of a new era of a powerful state are becoming increasingly successful.

In a new historical era, having adopted a Program designed for a long-term perspective “The revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”, “The Program of the President of Turkmenistan for socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028”, “The National Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the transformation of the social and living conditions of the population of villages, towns, cities of districts and district centers for the period up to 2028”, we thereby pass the victorious and glorious ways of development of our sovereign Fatherland.

Based on the achievements of science and innovation, we successfully continue to work on diversification, digitalization and industrialization of the national economy.

We are building the second stage of the city of state significance Arkadag, and in the regions – new villages, settlements, small, medium and large industrial plants, modern transport and communication systems, high-speed highways.

We are also successfully implementing transformations that significantly improve the social and living conditions of the population, social protection and employment of citizens.

I want to focus your attention on the words of our Arkadagly Serdar about the Motherland. I firmly believe that these wise words, awakening a sense of pride for our Motherland, will become decisive for all of us: “Today in our hearts is an indelible love for the Fatherland, faith in its strength, power and future, as well as the desire to build and create in the name of progress. All our great deeds are conditioned by love for the Motherland. With selfless work we magnify our Motherland.” And accordingly, strengthening independence and neutrality is a sacred duty of each of us.

Here I want to read to you the statements that I shared with the people in my book “The Meaning of my Life”, and let them become the main principle for you in your studies, work, and life. These thoughts are: “Our existence, our eternity, our greatness and integrity are connected with the Motherland, with our people. And for the sake of a more prosperous future of the holy Fatherland, we have roads ahead of us, which, having united and become one, we must overcome, relying on the primordial principles of statehood.”

I firmly believe that our compatriots, especially our happy youth, who work selflessly and enthusiastically in public administration and management, in various sectors of the economy, in science, education, culture, healthcare, and large industrial enterprises, will continue to make a significant contribution to the successful fulfillment of the tasks set out in the country’s social and economic development programs.

The highest reward for any person is the recognition of their work by society. It is no wonder that people say, “A man has golden hands.”

As the saying goes, “A tree is known by its fruits.” Similarly, a person is known by their work. Our youth should realize that it is through their hard work and dedication that they can make a worthy contribution to the prosperity of our Motherland.

Diligence is wealth!

Diligence is happiness!

Diligence – peace of mind!

Hard work – a happy and long life!

In order to achieve high goals, young people must make work their constant companion. And therefore:

Dear youth, students and students!

Our people are happy with happy youth!

Our Motherland is happy with happy youth!

With happy youth, the epoch is happy and our world is happy!

Dear students and students!

We continue our lesson.

Dear young people!

The self-consciousness of the nation, the principles of national perfection and national unity are the fundamental basis of the era of Revival of a new era of a powerful state. This doctrine is the spiritual rebirth of the nation, the triumph of harmony in the relations of friendship and brotherhood between peoples.

The Doctrine of the Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State is a guiding principle that calls on Turkmen people to study their rich history, live honestly, appreciate peace and tranquility, deeply honor national heritage, traditions, and customs, and strengthen the foundations of independence and neutrality, which are the core of all our values. Creative work and high enthusiasm are the main components of the revival era.

Turkmens are a courageous, wise, educated people, whose heart is filled with love and goodwill towards other peoples. Loving your country and being loyal to it are the philosophical principles of the Turkmen people.

We are the descendants of the great Oghuz. We are the descendants of a people who have made an invaluable contribution to world history and culture and left an indelible mark in history.

We have the right to be proud of our glorious past, rich history, and our bright present day.

Dear students, students!

Reflecting on my life principles and relying on my experience, I want to give you the following advices:

Even greater things are waiting for you ahead in the name of strengthening the foundations of independence and neutrality.

You must successfully continue the work carried out by us in the new decade – at the most important and responsible stage of the independent development of our country.

You should take decisive steps towards our great future, towards new frontiers, with greater confidence.

You are our brave, talented and purposeful descendants. And therefore, the future of the Motherland, the fate of the people, their happiness and well-being will depend on the education you have received, on knowledge, creative initiatives.

Following the sacred traditions of your courageous ancestors, you must demonstrate high standards of patriotism, diligence, humanism, humanity not only in the family, but also in society.

I firmly believe that young people will work shoulder to shoulder with inspiration, achieve their lofty goals, thereby raising the authority and glory of their Fatherland even higher!

Dear young people!

The flag is a value that defines the national identity of each nation and the sacred concepts of the Motherland. The flag is the guarantor of the independence of each state, the greatness of the nation.

The origins of the origin of our National Flag go back centuries, as well as the glorious history of the Turkmen people.

The flags of the states founded by our brave ancestors depicted the lion, eagle and saber as symbols of peace, freedom and steadfastness, and the sun, moon and stars personified humanism and kindness. The flags of the Oguz races, the banners of the Seljuk sultans, being the guarantors of justice, honesty and humanity, testify that the Turkmen people are one of the oldest in the world, who created state symbols.

In the era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state, our Green Flag, which is equated with the main value and property, has been raised to a new level of greatness and sacredness. The soul of our nation is bright, our nature is beautiful, and our national flag today calls the peoples of the world to friendship and kindness.

The squares of the National Flag with high flagpoles in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, in the province centers, in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza” today strengthen the sanctity of the eternal symbol of independence and neutrality, unite our people on the way to high goals.

The flag is our main attribute!

The flag is our heart melody, sounding all over the world!

The current level of development of our Motherland, the past, present, future and dignity of our people are reflected in our sacred flag. To defend the sacred Flag means to defend the honor and prestige of our Motherland and our nation. To love the National flag means to love the Motherland, the people and be proud of them.

You should always proudly raise and hold high the sacred Banner, personifying the greatness and glory of our past, present and future.

Dear young people!

Proverbs related to the Motherland, wise words about the upbringing of the individual, legends and legends, recorded by me in long-running notebook notes, occupy a special place in my books. In the book “Ömrümiń manysynyń dowamaty” I wrote: “Love for the Motherland is the essence of all good feelings. Love for the Motherland is what makes a person live freely and happily, gives hope for life, motivates his desire for progress and greater heights.”

In fact, in order to deeply understand the true meaning of the beauty of life, it is necessary first of all to love the Motherland.”

Caring for the future of the Motherland is the meaning of a person’s life. The secret of our country’s success is connected with our heart, full of great pride for the sacred Motherland. The main goal of the policy of our democratic, legal and secular state is, first of all, to ensure a decent life for our beloved people, along with increasing production efficiency, accelerating technological progress, building modern roads and factories, new towns and villages.

No matter what high public office I hold, all my thoughts are connected with my people. I see the meaning of my life in ensuring a peaceful, happy and prosperous life for our compatriots, in serving my beloved people. The full support of all initiatives on the part of the people is the key to our current and future development.

Inspired youth of a powerful state!

Large-scale work on the development of the national economy contributes to the expansion of the huge geopolitical, economic, resource and human potential of our country.

The strategy of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan for the period up to 2052 is a new national model that is scientifically grounded and confirmed by concrete experience of public administration. In accordance with this strategy, we are carrying out large-scale work to modernize the national economy and strengthen the position of the state in the world community. We invest significant funds in projects of economic and social significance. We are introducing digital technologies as an important condition for competitiveness and achieving high growth rates.

Great importance is attached to the training of young professionals who are proficient in advanced digital technologies and are able to effectively manage the digital economy.

The new national strategy envisions an even happier life for our blessed land, with villages and cities transformed beyond recognition.

Dear young people!

Kindness and mercy are sacred concepts for our people. Kindness to children in need of help, caring for them, including support from society, is a national tradition inherent in the Turkmen people.

These are the qualities that adorn our nation and elevate its authority in the world. The proverb of our ancestors: “Good is good, light is mercy” is also a high example of the concept of charity. Accordingly, based on this principle, we have created a perfect system aimed at helping citizens in need of support and protection. Through this system, financial assistance and social services are provided to disabled persons, disabled people and large families. To support the younger generation, to help restore the health of children in need of care, to create favorable conditions for their happy life, we have established a Charitable foundation, and a children’s rehabilitation center has been built in the city of Arkadag.

My message to the youth: you are a generation that stands for humanism and justice. Unity and friendship are noble qualities of our people, which are reflected in the folk wisdom.

Helping one another, respecting and appreciating each other, and not offending the weak are fundamental principles that have always been cherished by our people.

Pay attention to the deeply meaningful lines written by the great Magtymguly:

Torturing the unfortunate,

Do not consider yourself strong!

And listen to the words of Jigally beg:

Near the one who suffers,

Laughter is inappropriate.

Young people should be guided by the noble principles of our ancestors in their lives.

In the glorious age when the Turkmen people are famous in the world for their wisdom and great deeds, the main goal of our youth should be learning, knowledge, loyalty to the order of their ancestors and sincere service to the dear Motherland.

Let the teachings about the sanctity of the Motherland, the values of the Motherland, the unity of the Motherland, the principles of justice, humanity, friendship, brotherhood and charity take their rightful place in your heart!

Dear young people!

Our talented farmers are making great progress in harvesting high-quality grain and cotton. High yields of sugar beet and rice are grown in the white fields of our sunny country. Work is underway to cultivate the most valuable gifts of our fertile land – delicious melons and watermelons, which are considered heavenly fruits.

In the electric power industry, which is one of the most important sectors of the economy, new powerful power plants are being built and put into operation. Thousands of kilometers of power transmission lines are being upgraded. Solar and wind power plants are being built in the Kizilarvat district of the Balkan province. In 2022, with the participation of Arkadagly Serdar, a Center for repair and maintenance of power equipment was put into operation in the Buzmein district. All this strengthens Turkmenistan’s position in the world as a country with huge potential and exporting electricity to foreign countries.

The domestic oil and gas complex is the main source of strengthening our economic independence, improving the standard of living of the population, and creating powerful diversified manufacturing industries. Turkmenistan is an exporter of natural gas and electricity. At the same time, the implementation of the largest project of the century – the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline is of great importance.

The chemical industry of the country is developing dynamically within the framework of comprehensive industrial and innovative reforms.

The volume of processing of rich mineral resources is increasing. Our high-quality and diverse products are exported to world markets.

High-quality mineral fertilizers and chemical products are produced at the chemical plant for the production of phosphorus fertilizers in the city of Turkmenabat, the plants “Tejenkarbamid”, “Marykarbamid”, the iodine plants “Balkanabat”, “Bereket”, the production associations “Maryazot”, “Garabogazsulfat”, the plant “Garabogazkarbamid”, the Garlyk mining and potash mineral complex.

A high-tech, resource- and energy-saving, environmentally friendly, competitive electronic industry has been created in the country, the construction of dozens of large industrial complexes continues dynamically.

The private sector plays a vital role in providing the economy with advanced technologies, producing high-quality export-oriented goods, and ensuring food security. Today, our entrepreneurs are active in various sectors of the economy, playing a leading role in implementing national programs. They are achieving success in industry, agriculture, construction, tourism, trade, folk art, social services, and other areas.

Dear young people!

In accordance with the adopted national programs, social and cultural facilities are being built in villages and cities. All these projects are carried out on the basis of advanced engineering and technical solutions, ancient traditions of national architecture and modern urban planning practice.

Today, our successes in the modernization, improvement and transformation of the white marble capital – the city of Ashgabat into a blooming garden are recognized internationally.

The city of Ashgabat is a model of modernity.

Ashgabat is the capital of architectural art.

On 29 June this year, the official opening of the first stage of the city of Arkadag, impressive for its unique architectural features, took place. Green parks, residential buildings, healthcare facilities, cultural centers, sports and large shopping centers, higher and secondary educational institutions strengthen the reputation of the city of Arkadag as a “smart” city of the future.

The concept of “smart city” is based on a combination of advanced information and communication technologies and Internet resources. The construction of a new, modern city shows that high goals are being realized to provide all the necessary conditions for a prosperous and happy life of our people.

I emphasize that the city of Arkadag should be a city for the young, as youth is the great future of our state, our support today, and the driving force of our success. This truth should be reflected in the first “smart” city in the country. Therefore, when forming the modern social infrastructure of the city, great importance was attached to the innovative proposals, abilities, and talents of young people. This is a sign of the high trust placed in the younger generation.

And in the future we will continue the construction of new beautiful buildings in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, in other cities and villages of the country. As a result of our hard work, our dear Motherland will become even more beautiful, its authority as one of the developed countries of the world will rise even more.

I urge our young people studying in modern higher educational institutions today to be at the center of historical transformations and make their worthy contribution to the recognition of the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag as exemplary cities of the XXI century.

Dear young people!

The content of the transport and logistics strategy implemented by us originates from ancient times. Even in ancient times, an important part of the Great Silk Road, which united peoples and continents, passed through the territory of our state.

Independent neutral Turkmenistan is actively integrating into the transport and logistics system of the Eurasian space, creating and improving modern transport corridors. The favorable geographical location of the country creates ample opportunities for the formation of a competitive structure in this aspect. Currently, Turkmenistan is implementing projects of transport and transit corridors in the East-West and North–South directions. In particular, our country takes an active part in the creation of such international transport corridors as Afghanistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Turkey, TRACECA.

A 30-kilometer railway line between Aqina and Andkhoi stations has been commissioned. A 500 kilovolt power transmission line along the Kerki–Shibirgan route, fiber-optic communication lines Ymamnazar–Aqina and Serkhetabat–Torghundi have been put into operation. New passenger bus stations have been opened in the Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap and Mary provinces. These events have once again demonstrated that our country is actively involved in the revival of the Great Silk Road.

Dear students!

Looking back at the many thousands of years of human history, one can see that science and education have always been the most important condition for development. And that is why I consider them a value that forms the basis of all successes and transformations, determining the future, the fate of any country and people. From this point of view, we are increasingly improving the spheres of education and science of our country for the worthy continuation of the conquests of our ancestors and further progress.

We carry out comprehensive work to strengthen the foundation of the scientific sphere, the formation of a digital economy based on high technologies and fundamental theoretical sciences. Today, a new generation of young people, passionate about science and creativity, has formed in academic research institutes, scientific and technological, scientific and clinical, scientific and design centers of higher educational institutions, experimental production laboratories, departmental and interdepartmental scientific institutions of the country.

We attach great importance to the modernization of the education system at the world level, the upbringing of a spiritually perfect, educated, physically strong generation with a broad worldview. Modern secondary and higher educational institutions, kindergartens, as well as children’s health centers have been built across the country in Gekdere, in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza”. Educational institutions are provided with textbooks and manuals. They systematically introduce new technologies and educational and technical equipment that meet international standards.

We are proud of the successes achieved by our schoolchildren and students at the Olympiads held at the international level. I sincerely believe that representatives of the younger generation will continue to increase the authority of our country by taking prizes at international subject competitions and Olympiads.

Young people should always strive for perfection, since perfection is the lot of the young. Hard work, knowledge and professions, the level of which needs to be improved, experience that needs to be mastered, are the frontiers on the path of self-improvement of young people. Perfection is a measuring criterion of the beauty and splendor of human life.

Dear students!

Health is the most important thing in a person’s life. It is a precious gift that should be cherished and protected. In accordance with the State Program “Saglyk”, a lot of work has been done in recent years to improve the health care system in Turkmenistan. Modern healthcare institutions, clinical and scientific-clinical centers have been built in all regions of the country. Medical and sanatorium facilities have been reconstructed. This is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of its citizens.

Medical and diagnostic centers, “Ene mähri” centers, emergency ambulance centers, multi-specialty hospitals, sanatoriums, pharmaceutical manufacturing enterprises have been built and put into operation in the capital and the provinces.

Currently, the construction of an International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology and an International treatment and Rehabilitation Center is ongoing in Ashgabat. Work is underway to modernize the International Center for Internal Diseases, the International Center “Ene mähri”, the International Medical Diagnostic Center of the Directorate of International Medical Centers.

In 2022, multidisciplinary hospitals in the cities of Turkmenbashi and Dashoguz, an oncological hospital in the city of Dashoguz were inaugurated. And in May of this year, the construction of the International Center of Pediatrics, the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Oncology and the Center of Dentistry was launched in Ashgabat.

Such values of sport as mutual respect, solidarity, equality, justice, humanism contribute to the search for the right solutions in difficult situations of our time.

Strictly adhering to these priority principles, we attach special importance to expanding cooperation in the name of strengthening peace and humanism.

Our country, which is a member of the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia, makes a worthy contribution to the development of the Olympic movement. The V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games through sports and international cooperation have become a kind of celebration of peace and friendship.

My instruction to the youth who are our future: love sports! Sport is about strength, beauty and health. The love of sports is the love of life. Sport is important both for your physical and spiritual health, and for the health of our society as a whole.

We rely on our youth in the successful realization of high goals, which can be achieved only through thoughtful, creative work, physical and spiritual perfection, and confidence in success.

When generations are comprehensively healthy and well-rounded, there is no goal that cannot be achieved, no work that cannot be done. The great future of our country’s sports depends on our courageous youth.

Dear students!

Increasing the authority and prestige of the Motherland, caring for the people is the way that forms the basis of the domestic and foreign policy implemented by Arkadagly Serdar. This path is the path of the national statehood of the Turkmen people, which is glorified at the world level.

This path is a more modernized, improved path of the noble traditions and principles of our courageous ancestors.

This path is the path leading to progress and well–being.

This path is a path that increases the authority of independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan to the highest peaks in the world, finding broad support from the international community.

This path is in accordance with our foreign policy implemented in the field of international relations, a path aimed at peace and sustainable development, friendship, good neighborliness, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation.

This path is the path of our bright future, leading our country to victories.

It is the sacred duty of all of us to follow forward with the impetuosity of a steed, to success along this exemplary path.

Concluding my speech, I wish you good health, longevity, a happy and prosperous life, and great success in your studies.

Dear young people!

On the way of our Arkadagly Serdar, Forward, forward, only forward, the native land, Turkmenistan!///nCa, 2 September 2023

#Arkadag, #Gurbanguly_Berdimuhamedov, #Turkmenistan, #education, #youth