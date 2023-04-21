Arkadag Berdimuhamedov chaired the first meeting of the Halk Maslahaty

On Thursday, 20 April 2021, a first meeting of the People’s Council (Halk Maslahaty) was held under the chairmanship of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Addressing with a keynote speech, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov voiced a number of tasks assigned to the highest representative bodies of people’s power, and also spoke in detail about the role of the Halk Maslahaty in state governance.

Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty

Dear members of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan!

Dear meeting participants!

Today, based on our experience in governing the state, building a democratic and just society, we are holding a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the participation of the deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, chairmen of the province, district and city ​​halk maslahaty, archins of cities, townships, which are the administrative centers of districts, as well as deputy chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads of military and law enforcement agencies, governors of provinces and the city of Ashgabat, districts and cities, heads of political parties and public associations.

I take this opportunity to congratulate members of the national parliament, local halk maslahaty, gengeshi [village councils], who are members of the highest representative body – the Halk maslahaty of Turkmenistan, representing the interests of the Turkmen people, on the victory in the elections!

I wholeheartedly congratulate the Turkmen people and forum participants on the start of the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan!

I wish success in the work of the meeting to the new composition of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan!

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty! Dear meeting participants!

In the epoch of the revival of a new era of a powerful state, we are doing a great and important work to develop our independent neutral Motherland.

By concentrating the activities of state authorities and administration around the interests of the state and each person, we orient it towards the further maintenance of a powerful, democratic and legal state, where the happiest people live. For this, special importance is attached to the activities of representative bodies and the modernization of its legislative framework, the provision of organizational, legal and methodological support to them. As you know, we discussed these issues at a joint meeting of the chambers of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, as well as at a joint meeting with the participation of representatives of the public.

Turkmens are a people who have contributed to the development of world culture with their material and spiritual values.

Throughout history, our glorious ancestors created many states, accumulated rich experience in governing the state, improving its system, ensuring a prosperous life for the people.

Worthy of continuing the sacred traditions of our ancestors, committed to the principles of peace, humanism, who founded a great history and culture, following generally recognized democratic norms, we created the Halk Maslahaty [People’s Council] of Turkmenistan.

Following the precept of our ancestors that without advice one cannot achieve success, we considered it right to rely on centuries-old national experience in governing the state, building a democratic and just society. Having improved it, we decided to discuss with the new composition of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan important tasks related to the future of our country, new strategic goals for the long term.

It is necessary to think about our future and show a creative approach to each case, taking into account the requirements of the time, new economic conditions.

Acting unitedly and purposefully is the duty of every citizen of independent neutral Turkmenistan, striving forward along the path of progress.

The deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, members of the province, district, city halk maslahaty and Gengeshi participating in the meeting are representatives of various professions, qualified specialists with higher education, who won the elections held on a broad alternative basis.

The elections of deputies of the Mejlis [parliament] of Turkmenistan, members of the province, district, city halk maslahaty and Gengeshis, held on March 26 in accordance with the current legislation, became an important political event that demonstrated the level of development of democracy in our country. These elections are another clear evidence of the confident entry of independent neutral Turkmenistan into a completely new era.

The development of democracy is a characteristic attribute of the processes of improving civil society, ensuring the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, legal protection in accordance with international standards, development and modernization of the political system.

I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all our citizens for their active participation in the last elections!

I wish the newly elected members of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan good health, great success in their work for the sake of the further prosperity of their Motherland!

Dear members of the Halk Maslakhaty! Dear meeting participants!

Today, our country has confidently entered a new period of its development – the revival of a new era of a powerful state.

At the present time, under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, fundamental reforms are being implemented to further democratize the state and society, expand the rights and freedoms of citizens, and form intelligent and physically healthy individuals.

Along with the preservation of the historical achievements of sacred independence, our main urgent task is to increase the effectiveness of the state policy pursued in the name of the well-being of the country and people.

We must live, learn and work in a modern way, strengthen the unity and integrity of society in order to successfully implement the reforms carried out under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan. This is the request of the revival of a new era of a powerful state.

Today, the united Turkmen people are selflessly working, demonstrating an excellent example in the prosperity of their Motherland, increasing its authority in the world.

The socio-economic transformations taking place today in our country are a clear confirmation of the practical implementation of the scientifically based doctrine of the President of Turkmenistan, expressed in the motto “The Motherland is the Motherland only with the people! The state is a state only with the people! ”, which, forming the basis of modern ideology, inspires our people to great successes in a new historical period.

Our main task is to consolidate the achievements of independence, bring the country to a higher level of development, and for this we must approach every case with enthusiasm.

Dear members of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan! Dear meeting participants!

Our achievements in enhancing the legal basis of the state, creating institutions of civil society, ensuring prosperous and sustainable development are the result of purposeful, large-scale work to implement the provisions of Article 4 of the Constitution of Turkmenistan “Protection, support of a human being and serving a person are the main tasks of state authorities”.

Each of our progress is achieved through the modernization of national legislation. In this regard, by consistently improving the Basic Law – the Constitution, we have formed an optimal system of state authorities.

All conditions have been created for building up organizational and structural potential, improving the personnel of government bodies, and introducing digital technologies.

Dear friends!

This is the main key to our achievements.

The greatness of our present and future is expressed in the path we have traveled and in what we have done during this time.

We have formed a modern and progressive model of economic development. At the same time, much attention was paid to the productive use of resources – natural, financial, labor, the creation of advanced manufacturing enterprises, the study of effective methods of administration, and the improvement of property relations. As a result, having achieved sustainable economic growth, increasing industrial potential, creating jobs, we reached a new standard of living.

By establishing close relationships with large companies and authoritative financial institutions of the world, we have expanded the country’s export opportunities. We have strengthened the position of our Fatherland, which has a favorable geopolitical and economic location, as a sovereign state with enormous potential. We have managed to turn Turkmenistan into a state that is capable of implementing grandiose projects independently and in cooperation with partners. It is the duty of each of us to take care of the sovereignty of the country, the well-being of our people.

Dear friends!

The interests of the state are the interests of the people. Comprehensive care for the native people is one of the priority areas of the state’s social policy in the current era.

The construction of roads, bridges, buildings by our people has always been considered a noble deed. Today we successfully continue this ancient tradition.

Makhtumkuli Fragi said wise words: “Appreciate your health before you get sick”, “Illness is the misfortune of the body, and its health is its master.” There are such Turkmen proverbs: “Health is my property”, “Where health is, there is wealth”. Our motto is “The health of the people is the wealth of the country”.

So, a healthy society is the backbone of a prosperous state. Based on this, the construction of modern medical facilities has recently been launched, which will replenish the multidisciplinary structure of the healthcare system – the International Scientific and Clinical Center for Oncology, the Center for Dentistry and the International Center for Pediatrics. This decision is yet another clear evidence of the great attention paid in our country to strengthening the health of the people and every citizen.

The active introduction of innovative technologies and advanced equipment from world-famous companies, a wide network of specialized institutions and internships for specialists in major medical centers around the world make it possible to provide the population with high-quality medical services in a short time, reduce morbidity and increase life expectancy.

Caring for children – our bright future – has been and remains a priority direction of the state policy of Turkmenistan, which meets the age-old national principles of humanism and international standards.

In Turkmenistan, recognized as the land of a happy childhood, we pay much attention to educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, humanism and friendship. We attach great importance to its physical, intellectual, spiritual, moral and social development.

The protection of motherhood and childhood is an important area of ​​the Saglyk [Health] State Program, because, as practice shows, if there is no healthy mother, there will be no healthy child.

Guided by the noble tradition of our ancestors to support those in need, we established the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, headquartered in the Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the city of Arkadag.

As is known, at the expense of the fund, assistance was provided in rehabilitation of many children in need of care. We will continue this work in the future.

Because the health of the people is not only the main wealth of the country, but also a key factor in the happy future of the current and future generations of Turkmen citizens. In a word, the complex activity for the formation of an advanced national healthcare system fully reflects the essence of our socially oriented policy, the main principle of which is “The state is for the person!”.

Dear members of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan!

Over the years of independence, colossal work has been done and significant progress has been made for the sake of today’s and bright tomorrow’s prosperity. These grandiose measures are a consequence of the state policy aimed at ensuring a prosperous and happy life for our people. Now our task is to further develop and prosper the country.

We will be able to solve it by strengthening and popularizing the achievements on the path of independent development by inspiring people to new successes. And the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan should play a significant role!

As I have already said, following the noble traditions of our ancestors, we widely involve our compatriots in the implementation of reforms and social and economic programs that are significant for the country.

The development of proposals, recommendations on these issues, assistance in strengthening the unity, cohesion, stability, increasing the power of our independent neutral is the main goal and mission of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The Halk Maslahaty should become an effective institutional structure in solving the tasks set – governing the state, maintaining the unity of our people, strengthening the power of our country and increasing its authority in the world.

In addition, the creation of the Halk Maslahaty is of particular importance in the context of the implementation of the Program “Revival of a new era of a powerful state: the National program for the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”, which determined the main directions of development of our country for the next 30 years.

This socio-political event marked another important step towards strengthening the unity of the people and government, improving democratic norms, and also became a logical continuation of our work to consistently improve the standard of living and forge the social security of the population, carried out in accordance with our principles “The state is for man!” and “Motherland is Motherland only with the people!”.

Progressive achievements in domestic and foreign policy, the inviolability of state sovereignty and the happy life of the people of Turkmenistan fully testify that my efforts and constant care have yielded the expected results, which I am really proud of.

For the proper organization of the activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, its Presidium is formed – a permanent collegial body accountable to the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The new body includes the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan, the Secretary of the State Security Council, the Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan, the Minister Adalat [justice] of Turkmenistan and the chairmen of the Halk Maslahaty of the provinces and the city of Ashgabat. The Presidium organizes work on the preparation of meetings of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, makes decisions on the inclusion of issues in the draft agenda of the meetings of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, determines the date, time and place of the next meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, unless otherwise decided by the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, resolves issues related with the convocation and holding of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and other issues related to its powers,

Meetings and activities of the Halk Maslahaty will be organized within the powers specified in the Constitutional Law “On the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan”.

The activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan are based on the principles that our ancestors followed and which form the basis of our statehood, inherent in the national mentality, namely: democracy; transparency; justice; the rule of law; the priority of universally recognized norms of international law; equality of man and citizen before the law; respect for human rights and freedoms;

free discussion and decision-making; consideration of public opinion.

These principles, which correspond to the realities of modern society, its will and interests, will form the basis of our work.

Of course, the role of the Halk Maslahaty in our state and society should be significant.

Here I would like to say about some of the main activities of the Halk Maslahaty. First of all, the Halk Maslahaty, following the policy of neutrality, peacefulness and good neighborliness, as well as the principle of “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace”, must carry out multi-vector work on international issues, actively participate in achieving mutual understanding between states and peoples, developing new formats of cooperation. Therefore, I believe that the activation and expansion of international dialogue with the countries of the world is one of the main tasks of the Halk Maslahaty.

The Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan should also give priority to cooperation with leading international and regional organizations.

As is known, Turkmenistan is pursuing an “open door” policy. This is a concrete political course understandable to all. The status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, twice recognized by the United Nations, allows us to use modern political formations and mechanisms on a regional and global scale.

Socio-economic development and strategic transformation of our country should become one of the key goals of the Halk Maslahaty.

Our main task is to achieve unity and cohesion of society, to inspire and strengthen its faith in the future.

The role of family values ​​in this field is great. In this regard, special attention should be paid to protecting and strengthening the foundations of the Turkmen family, improving its well-being. With this in mind, the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan should take an active part in supporting the family.

And here, the close direct interaction of the Halk Maslahaty with the people is of paramount importance.

For this, the Halk Maslahaty must establish close cooperation with citizens, deputies of the Mejlis, ministries and sectoral departments of the country and with international organizations.

Today, the Halk Maslahaty is strengthening its role as the main socio-political force, demonstrating the cohesion of the state and people, the unity of goals and views of society on the path of development.

It is necessary that representatives of the Halk Maslahaty visit the people more often, study the issues of interest to people, be aware of the reforms taking place in the country and explain their essence to the population, especially young people. In this matter, we attach particular importance to the work of the media, television and radio channels, periodicals, electronic publications, websites and other media resources, as we consider them an important tool for maintaining close contact with the people.

In order to use the media more effectively, we have obliged the press secretary of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to maintain close contact with the media.

To familiarize the population with our activities, the website of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan was created.

It contains information and news about the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

All our activities are aimed at supporting the state policy implemented under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, increasing the efficiency of transformation processes and ongoing reforms, and improving the well-being of our people.

Dear participants of the Halk Maslahaty!

In our country, the legislation of Turkmenistan is in force, which determines the powers and procedures for the activities of local representative bodies of state power, local executive bodies, local self-government bodies – Gengeshi, the legal basis, the procedure for working and the powers of their members and officials. In accordance with national legislation, these bodies are endowed with very broad rights and powers.

According to the Law of Turkmenistan “On local executive authorities”, the governorates of the provinces, districts, cities are local executive authorities.

The governor of the province develops and submits for approval by the province halk maslahaty the draft budget of the province and a report on the implementation of the budget. Governor of the district, the city develops and submits for approval to the district, city halk maslahaty the draft budget of the district, the city and the report on the implementation of the budget.

When drawing up the development program and annual plans of the district, the city governors take into account the proposals of the Gengeshi, in accordance with the budgetary legislation of Turkmenistan, distribute appropriations from the local budget to the budgets of cities in districts, towns and village councils, and assist in the activities of archins.

The governors reports at least once a year at a meeting of the halk maslahaty with information on the implementation of the laws of Turkmenistan, acts of the President of Turkmenistan, resolutions of the relevant province, district, city halk maslahaty, programs for the socio-economic development of the territory, and the local budget.

Province, district, city halk maslahaty should take this task very seriously.

Dear meeting participants!

In accordance with the Law of Turkmenistan “On local representative bodies of state power” and the Constitution of Turkmenistan, local representative bodies of state power are formed:

in the province – the province halk maslahaty;

in a city with the rights of a province – city halk maslahaty;

in the district – the district halk maslahaty;

in the city with the rights of district – the city halk maslahaty.

The law defines legal guarantees for the activities of a member of the province, district, city halk maslahaty. The competence of the halk maslahaty includes participation in the organization of the implementation of economic, social and cultural development programs in the relevant territory, approval of the local budget and a report on its implementation, hearing information from the heads of local executive authorities on activities carried out in the field of economic, social and cultural development of the territory, ensuring compliance with the rule of law and protecting public order, protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, improving the social situation of the population in the relevant territory, studying the proposals of citizens and submitting them to the relevant authorities.

At the elections of members of the province, district, city halk maslahaty held on 26 March 2023, the most worthy citizens were elected.

Time does not stand still, it is constantly moving forward. Turkmenistan is also consistently moving forward along the path of progress and large-scale transformations. Therefore, the Mejlis [parliament] of Turkmenistan should assist the new members of the Halk Maslahaty in organizing their activities in accordance with the requirements of the time: conduct seminars with them, extended courses on targeted legislative acts.

The Mejlis, together with the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, should consider the issue of improving the activities of the halk maslahaty in accordance with the Law “On local representative bodies of state power.”

Issues of food security, nature protection, social security of the population should always be in the focus of attention of local executive authorities, province, district, city halk maslahaty.

The activities of local representative bodies of state power, as well as the expansion of their powers, should be improved in accordance with the realities of the times. In their work, they must rely on the original institution of civil society, which includes honorary elders. Their experience and wisdom should become the force that determines the life of districts and villages.

The Law of Turkmenistan “On Local Self-Government” contains provisions on the bodies of territorial public self-government. In particular, self-government bodies are created on the basis of the interests of the population living in the relevant territory to independently resolve issues of local importance on a voluntary basis.

In this regard, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, together with the Gengeshi, should regularly hold extended seminars on the ground on relevant legal acts for the proper organization of the activities of this body defined in the national legislation.

Local executive authorities, province, city, district halk maslahaty, together with village activists, school teachers and cultural workers, should carry out explanatory and educational work among the population, prepare proposals for improving the living conditions of the villagers.

Dear friends!

Turkmens say: “The robe is not short, if it is sewn on the advice.”

Local executive authorities, province, city, district halk maslahaty should resolve each issue through discussion in close connection with the Halk maslahaty and the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

In addition, they should send for consideration by the Halk Maslahaty and the Mejlis of Turkmenistan the most significant proposals on the main directions of economic, social and cultural development of the respective territories. Deputies of the Mejlis should be at the epicenter of events and the life of society.

When visiting local representative bodies of state power, local executive bodies, deputies of the Mejlis should regularly hold meetings and talks. I am convinced that such discussions will provide useful information for the modernization of the current legislation by introducing amendments and additions to it, and will give active momentum to new laws and reforms.

Dear compatriots!

Here I would like to voice my positions on reforming the executive branch, regulating and improving the efficiency of the public administration system.

In order to increase the efficiency of the work of local self-government bodies, to ensure the proper implementation by the Gengeshs of the powers assigned to them in accordance with the Constitution and laws of Turkmenistan, I set the following tasks for the Mejlis and the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the governors of the provinces:

first, to take an active part in the process of strengthening the state foundations of Turkmenistan as a modern democratic and legal state and in its development, as well as to consistently maintain stability in the country and the region, regional and international cooperation;

second, to carry out targeted work for the consistent development of civil society, to put forward new initiatives to ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens;

third, to promote and widely explain among the population the programs of reforms carried out by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and grandiose transformations for the sake of the socio-economic and cultural development of our country;

fourth, once again analyze the legal status of the halk maslahaty, specific areas of its activities. These bodies should contribute to the achievement of the goals set. In addition, to provide for the expansion of the control powers of the province, city and district halk maslahaty;

fifth, comprehensively, in accordance with international practice, consider the legal status of local executive authorities, local self-government systems, take targeted measures to clearly define the powers, legal foundations of their financial support and property. It is necessary to achieve a high quality of services provided to the population.

Based on these tasks, it is necessary to strengthen the legislative basis for organizing the activities of province, district, city halk maslahaty and Gengeshi, create an effective system for regulating their interaction with local executive authorities;

sixth, the Government is responsible for the entire system of executive power. It is necessary to increase the effectiveness of the activities of the Government and the personal responsibility of each of its members;

seventh, today the Mejlis and the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan should work in a coordinated manner.

Ministries and sectoral departments should carry out the necessary work for the timely adoption of regulatory legal acts. Ensuring the legal basis for the large-scale reforms envisaged by the programs, the adoption of new legislative acts aimed at improving the efficiency of industries in a market economy, their active integration into the global economic space and the consistent improvement of laws are the priorities of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

These measures will create favorable conditions in terms of the interests and future of our people and every citizen.

Dear meeting participants! Dear compatriots!

As a result of the tireless care and activities of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov about the well-being in the country, about ensuring an optimally comfortable life for our native people in abundance, we are achieving tremendous success, as evidenced by the city of Arkadag, built on the ancient land of our ancestors.

These days we are preparing for the solemn opening ceremony of the city of Arkadag. The innovative project of this “smart” city has absorbed the best practices of national and world architecture and design art, technological developments. The infrastructure of the city is represented by a complex of social and other facilities, including kindergartens, schools, specialized educational institutions, institutions of the healthcare system, culture, trade, services, sports facilities, administrative buildings.

Recently, the Law of Turkmenistan “On the city of Arkadag” was adopted, which determines the legal status of the city of Arkadag, as well as the legal, organizational and other foundations for the activities of state authorities in connection with the implementation of its functions. The status of the city is established in accordance with its special significance as an administrative-territorial unit, demonstrating the successes of independent neutral Turkmenistan, as well as long-term prospects for the development of the country based on the centuries-old historical experience of the Turkmen people and modern trends in international practice of state building.

In order to conduct high-level urban planning activities in the city of Arkadag, its transformation into one of the international centers, taking into account the dynamic development in the future and the significant projects implemented in the city, the importance of events to be held at the international level, Kyarizek and Gordzhav districts were formed as part of the city of Arkadag.

As indicated in the Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028, large funds will be invested in the implementation of the production potential, the development of the social infrastructure of our country in the next seven years.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that providing each family with modern housing will be one of his main concerns, which clearly demonstrates the priority of the well-being of the population in state policy.

The successful achievement of this goal directly depends on urban planning activities. In modern urban planning, which is one of the most complex types of economic activity, it is necessary to achieve a balance between global development trends and national characteristics of society.

Another distinguishing feature of urban planning is that it acts as one of the guarantees of sustainable economic development of the country. The main guarantee that the targeted work in this area will be carried out at a high level is legislation that meets the realities of the times.

Recently, the Parliament adopted the Laws of Turkmenistan “On Shared Construction of Residential Buildings and Other Real Estate”, “On Amendments and Additions to the Law of Turkmenistan “On Urban Development”. This made it possible to establish the legal, economic, and organizational foundations for relations arising from the implementation of urban planning activities, to consistently and successfully continue work aimed at providing the population with comfortable housing, the formation of a full-fledged social environment, and the achievement of sustainable development of settlements.

In accordance with the Constitution and laws of Turkmenistan in the city of Arkadag and in its districts, the local representative bodies of state power are the halk maslahaty of the city of Arkadag and the halk maslahaty of its districts. The procedure for the election of members of the halk maslahty of the city of Arkadag and its districts is established by the laws of Turkmenistan.

Soon our citizens will settle in houses. And therefore, I instruct the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums and the Mejlis of Turkmenistan to take measures regarding the holding of elections for members of the Halk Maslahaty of the city of Arkadag and new districts.

Dear members of the Halk Maslahaty! Dear meeting participants!

The issues of implementing a youth policy aimed at obtaining a quality education for our youth, educating people in demand by the people and the Motherland, as well as establishing the principles of a healthy lifestyle in society are among the priorities of state policy.

At the same time, great importance is attached to environmental issues as a factor in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals proclaimed by the UN. Turkmenistan, making a concrete contribution to the solution of these important tasks, comprehensively implements a science-based long-term environmental strategy. This issue should also be a priority for the activities of the Halk Maslahaty.

Our country has large reserves of various natural and raw materials. We must use them for the benefit and in the interests of our people, preserve and pass them on to future generations.

For the industrial development and effective use of the natural resource potential, the export to the world market of not only raw materials, but also finished products, it is necessary to continue the construction of plants, factories, other industrial facilities, bridges, airports, railways and roads. All this primarily, as mentioned earlier, pursues the interests of our people.

Effectively realizing the transport and transit, chemical, fuel and energy potential of our country, we must direct it to achieve the goals of the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan.

In addition, the measures taken to support entrepreneurship, increase the volume of products produced in the country, ensure food security in the domestic market, create new industries and jobs, and provide the population with housing are also aimed at further improving the living standards of the population. These tasks should be in the focus of attention of the Halk Maslahaty.

In a new historical era, parliamentary diplomacy is reaching a qualitatively new level and is becoming active. This strategy continues successfully in accordance with the neutral status of our country and is an important tool for promoting the international initiatives of our neutral state. The activities of the unicameral parliament will contribute to the development of inter-parliamentary relations, the successful implementation of the tasks set for the implementation of generally recognized norms of international law into national legislation.

This activity is important for improving the political system of our country, strengthening its economy through the modernization of the legislative framework. Deputies of the Mejlis should improve national legislation in the context of the political, economic, social and cultural development of our state, as well as consistently improve legislative acts, guided by international practice.

I would like to emphasize once again that in all our activities we must proceed only from the interests of our people, because, in our opinion, ensuring national interests is one of the main tasks of state power.

In general, all work is aimed at protecting the sacred independence of Turkmenistan, strengthening permanent neutrality, prosperity and development of our country, ensuring a peaceful, prosperous life for our people.

Each member of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan should make a worthy contribution to this important work, take a direct part in explaining to the population, especially young people, national legislation, humane domestic and foreign policy of the state, which are aimed at ensuring the prosperous life of every person.

Thus, one of the main tasks of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is the preparation and submission to the Cabinet of Ministers for the subsequent implementation of targeted proposals to improve and increase the effectiveness of the upcoming measures.

Dear compatriots!

Firmly instilled with pride in the independent Fatherland, faith in a bright future, proclaiming clear goals and taking into account the wishes of our people, we declared 2023 the year of “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar”, which in turn expresses our great hope for youth – the future of our Motherland.

We, relying on the patriotism, talent and zeal of our people, including young people, firmly believe that we will turn our Motherland into a prosperous state.

I am convinced that each of you will not shy away from work in the name of strengthening the foundations of the independence and neutrality of the Turkmen state, the well-being and happiness of your compatriots and will direct all your strength and energy to serve your native people.

Through joint efforts, united and selfless work, we will be able to ensure the prosperity of our beloved Motherland, implement plans that will be inscribed in golden letters in our glorious history and become an example for future generations!

Dear members of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan! Dear meeting participants! I wish each of you success in your responsible work! ///nCa, 21 April 2023