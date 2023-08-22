A forum was held in Turkmenistan on the occasion of the accession of the Youth Organization to the UNESCO Global Youth Community



The forum “Turkmenistan–UNESCO: the role of Turkmen youth in enhancing strategic cooperation with the Global Youth Community” was held in Ashgabat, on Monday, 21 August, on the occasion of the admission of Magtymguly Youth Organization of Turkmenistan to the UNESCO Global Youth Community, TDH reports.

Before the forum, its participants got acquainted with a specially organized exhibition, which showcased books by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, national values included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Mankind, manuscripts of Magtymguly, collections of his poems published in Turkmen and foreign languages, etc.

The speakers stressed that the admission of the Youth Organization of Turkmenistan, proudly bearing the name of the great poet-thinker Magtymguly, to membership of the UNESCO Global Youth Community was an obvious recognition of the country’s merits in strengthening international youth dialogue.

In Turkmenistan, youth policy is the most important priority of the country’s development. Today, the Magtymguly Youth Organization of Turkmenistan conducts active international cooperation in order to exchange experience, identify the abilities and talents of the country’s youth, their social support, and stimulate entrepreneurial and creative activity.

To strengthen the legal basis for youth work, Turkmenistan adopted a new edition of the Law on State Youth Policy, as well as the State Program in the field of State Youth Policy of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025 and the Strategy of International Cooperation of Youth of Turkmenistan for 2023-2030.

Great opportunities are opening up for the Turkmen youth, taking into account closer cooperation with the Global Youth Community, which is designed to stimulate and ensure the deep involvement of young people in interesting and promising projects within UNESCO. ///nCa, 22 August 2023 [photo credit – TDH]

