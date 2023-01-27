Turkmenistan to develop a Strategy for International Youth Partnership

Turkmenistan intends to develop a strategy for international youth partnership and considers opening branches of foreign universities in national universities. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, 26 January.

According to Meredov, the long-term Strategy’s purpose is to ensure that young Turkmen people participate more actively in interactions with their peers in cultural, economic, scientific, educational, sports, and other fields.

In addition, it is proposed to view the establishment of an International Center for Young Diplomats on the basis of the Institute of International Relations, as well as the opening of branches of foreign higher educational institutions at Turkmen universities, he said.

Also, the strategy may also envisage the establishment of a National High-tech Center in Turkmenistan.

The document will include measures to enhance youth dialogue in the field of culture, in particular, it is proposed to develop a program “Young talents” and to hold International Youth Games in Turkmenistan on a permanent basis.

Commenting on the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov recalled that youth policy is defined as one of the key vectors of the state strategy.

The head of state noted the expediency of inviting famous academicians and professors to conduct classes in Turkmenistan.

“All this will contribute to the multiplication of the intellectual potential of our youth, their familiarization with world science and innovative technologies,” he added. ///nCa, 27 January 2023