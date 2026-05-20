Turkmenistan Modernizes Two Customs Posts on Borders with Iran and Kazakhstan

As part of the phased modernization of customs checkpoints located along international transport corridors crossing Turkmenistan, upgrading works have been completed at the “Artyk” and “Garabogaz” customs posts. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The Garabogaz highway checkpoint — the “Garabogaz” customs post — is located in the Balkan province on the border with Kazakhstan (Temir-baba checkpoint). The Artyk highway checkpoint — the “Artyk” customs post — is located in the Ahal province on the border with Iran (Lotfabad checkpoint).

Both customs posts play a vital role in transit and foreign trade activities.

According to the customs service, these checkpoints now fully comply with international standards. Their territory has been expanded, and their capacity has increased several times over. In addition, a number of social and technical facilities were constructed, and the old buildings underwent major reconstruction.

Equipped with advanced inspection hardware and through the large-scale implementation of digital systems, optimal conditions have been created for swift and reliable customs control of vehicles and cargo crossing the border.

Today, the entire process — from the entry of vehicles into the checkpoint territory to the completion of clearance — is carried out digitally. This allows for a significant reduction in the time required for customs procedures.

The modernization of the “Garabogaz” and “Artyk” checkpoints will help accelerate cargo flows through the country, while the capacity of international corridors will reach a fundamentally new level, the press release emphasizes.

According to data from international expert organizations, the time spent on customs procedures in Turkmenistan has been recorded as the shortest in the Central Asian region./// nCa, 20 May 2026