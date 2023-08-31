Uzbekistan’s Textile Plant Goes Green: Using Dust for Fuel and Melt Water for Irrigation

One of the largest textile enterprises of Uzbekistan, Global Textile Infinity, has been operating in the Fergana region of Uzbekistan since 2018.

A leading Uzbek textile company employs 2,000 people and produces cotton yarn and knitted fabric of the highest quality. The company uses Swiss Rieter Machine works equipment, as well as its own quality laboratory, to ensure that its products meet the highest international standards.

The company is committed to sustainability and is constantly working to reduce its environmental impact. It has introduced several adopts environment-friendly practices aimed at improving the efficient utilization of emissions, energy conservation and rational use of natural resources.

As the experience of this Uzbek textile enterprise shows, even the dust that is formed during the production process can be put to good use. Special devices installed at the factory capture dust and gases, preventing them from being released into the atmosphere. The collected dust is then processed and briquetted, creating a valuable alternative fuel that can be used for heating or as a livestock feed.

Another project provides for the efficient use of rain and melt water. Rain and snow water formed in the roofing part of the enterprise is accumulated in special containers, where it is filtered and spent on landscaping and watering trees on the territory.

The Global Textile Infinity enterprise is an example of how energy-saving technologies can be used to reduce the environmental impact of the textile industry. The company has installed solar panels on the roof of its building, which has helped to achieve an energy efficiency of up to 23%. This means that the company is using less energy to power its operations, which is reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.///nCa, 31 August 2023 [photo credit – Ministry of ecology of Uzbekistan]

#Uzbekistan, #Global_Textile_Infinity, #green_economy, #textiles