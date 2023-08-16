Iran and Turkmenistan discuss cooperation on tackling dust and sand storms

Iran and Turkmenistan intend to cooperate in the fight against dust and sand storms, which have become more frequent in recent years due to climate change.

According to Iran Press, on Tuesday Iraj Heshmati, Deputy of Human Environment at Iran’s Department of Environment, had a video meeting with Babaniyazov Charygeldi, the Minister of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.

During the conversation, they discussed the impact of climate change on the region, in particular the occurrence of dust storms.

The Iranian and Turkmen sides stressed the importance of exchanging experience and conducting field visits to dust centers between the two countries.

The Turkmen Minister stressed the global importance of environmental protection and biological diversity, stressing the need for cooperation between all countries.

Babaniyazov noted the importance of vegetation development to combat dust and desertification and expressed Turkmenistan’s willingness to cooperate with Iran and other countries of the region on environmental issues.

Dust storms are a serious environmental challenge, causing deterioration of air quality, health problems and economic damage. Cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in the fight against dust storms can be an important step in mitigating dust impact. ///nCa, 16 August 2023

#Iran, #Turkmenistan, #climate_change, #environment, #dust_storms