Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan inventoried the legal framework of bilateral relations

On 13-14 April, regular inter-ministerial consultations on inventory and improvement of the legal framework of Turkmen-Uzbek relations were held in Samarkand, the Dunyo agency reports with reference to the foreign ministry of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was held as part of the implementation of the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for 2023-2024.

The parties discussed the current state of the existing contractual and legal framework and issues of updating and expanding the legal basis of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the source reports.

Also during the meeting, attention was paid to the experience of the two countries on the conclusion and implementation of international treaties, the formation of norms of universal international law. The parties exchanged information about the documents being worked out, planned to be adopted within the framework of the upcoming bilateral events.

In addition, the procedure for publishing international treaties and maintaining their unified electronic accounting and archiving was considered.

Following the consultation, a Protocol was signed. ///nCa, 14 April 2023