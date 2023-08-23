Kazakhstan’s Renewable Energy: A Win-Win for the Economy and the Environment

Against the background of global trends in decarbonization and reduction of the carbon footprint, renewable energy sources (RES) are actively developing in Kazakhstan.

In 2013, the Decree of the Head of State approved the Concept for the transition of the Republic of Kazakhstan to a “green economy”. It lays the foundations for deep systemic transformations aimed sat transition to a new economy by improving the well-being, quality of life of the population of Kazakhstan and the country’s entry into the top 30 most developed countries in the world while minimizing the burden on the environment.

In addition, in 2015, Kazakhstan joined the fight against climate change within the framework of the Paris Agreements. In this regard, the country is taking active steps aimed at the development of renewable energy.

As of July 2023, there are 133 renewable energy facilities with an installed capacity of 2527 MW in Kazakhstan, including:

– 48 wind power plant facilities with a capacity of 1107.5 MW;

– 43 solar power plant facilities with a capacity of 1,148 MW;

– 39 hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 269,605 MW;

– 3 facilities of biogas power plants with a capacity of 1.77 MW.

According to the results of the 1st half of 2023, the volume of electricity generated by renewable energy facilities amounted to 3.35 billion kWh (Wind Power Plant – 1910 million kWh; Sun Power Plants – 976.3 million kWh; Hydro Power Plants – 461.8 million kWh; Bio power stations– 1.8 million kWh) or 5.8% of the total electricity production.

Since 2018, Kazakhstan has used an auction mechanism to select renewable energy projects. This has made the tender process more transparent and understandable for projects and investors, while also ensuring that the most efficient technologies and projects are selected, minimizing the impact on tariffs for end consumers.

In order to achieve the adopted target indicators for the generation of electric energy from renewable energy sources – 6% in 2025, by 2030 – 15%, by 2050 – 50% (taking into account alternative sources), the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has formed an Auction Bidding Plan for 2024-2027, as well as an auction bidding Schedule for 2023 according to which until 2027 it is planned to bid for renewable energy projects 6720 MW.

The auction schedule for 2023 has been released, with the first auction lots for hydropower (HPP) projects to be held on 31 August and 1 September. Further auctions for solar, wind, and biomass power plants will be held in November. The total tendered capacity is 860 MW, with 250 MW for HPPs, 100 MW for solar plants, 500 MW for wind plants, and 10 MW for biomass plants.

More details can be found on the website of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan: https://www.gov.kz/memleket/entities/energo?lang=ru , as well as on the website of the auction organizer – JSC "KOREM": https://www.korem.kz .

