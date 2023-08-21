President of Turkmenistan met with Prime Minister Orban in Budapest – Turkmen-Hungarian Talks Focus on Energy

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 20 August 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to Hungary to participate in the celebrations in Budapest on the occasion of the World Athletics Championships, as well as the country’s national holiday St. Stephen’s Day.

Official invitations to attend the festive events were extended by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the President of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, National leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Welcoming the head of Turkmenistan, during the talks in an expanded format, Prime Minister Orban stressed that Hungary sees Turkmenistan as a good friend and reliable partner.

He expressed confidence that this first visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Budapest will serve the further dynamic development of bilateral relations.

In turn, the President of Turkmenistan noted that the official visit of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Ashgabat in June this year gave a significant impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Energy was a major topic of discussion during the Turkmen-Hungarian negotiations.

Turkmenistan, a country with the richest hydrocarbon reserves, is implementing a strategy of diversifying its energy exports. It advocates for mutually beneficial cooperation based on the equal consideration of the interests of producers, consumers, and transit countries. In this context, it has been noted that the European vector is one of Turkmenistan’s top priorities.

Turkmenistan is always ready for effective cooperation with foreign partners both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

The Hungarian side expressed its full support for the peaceful foreign policy strategy of neutral Turkmenistan and its constructive initiatives to ensure global security, stability and sustainable development put forward by the UN and other international platforms.

It was noted that the Hungary also highly appreciates Turkmenistan’s energy policy based on the principles of diversification and equal cooperation, and is interested in productive cooperation in this direction.

The parties highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in the sectors of transportation, industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food production, water management, and humanitarian sector.

***

In the afternoon, the President of Turkmenistan visited the National Athletics Center to watch the final 100-meter race for men.

On behalf of the Hungarian side, a reception was hosted for the distinguished guests on the occasion of the National Holiday of Hungary – St. Stephen’s Day, marked annually on 20 August.

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest became a major diplomatic event, which was also attended by the Emir of Qatar, the Presidents of Serbia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan.

On the same day, the President of Turkmenistan returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 21 August 2023 [photo credit – MTI, TDH]

 

