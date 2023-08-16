News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Turkmenistan Takes Steps to Make Cities More Sustainable

Turkmenistan Takes Steps to Make Cities More Sustainable

By

The achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 11 provides for the solution of several tasks – to ensure universal access to safe and affordable housing, to use safe, inexpensive and environmentally sustainable transport and access to safe, green areas open to all, as well as the creation of a comfortable and attractive environment for living and working in cities.

According to the population and housing census of Turkmenistan conducted in December 2022, 47.1% of the population in the country live in cities, 52.9% – in villages. In the context of SDG 11 in Turkmenistan, the most important task is to improve the living conditions of the population, reduce the gap between regions due to the advanced development of rural areas.

In recent years, large-scale urban development programs have been actively implemented in the country in order to provide all urban residents with access to safe, high-quality housing. As a result, in 2022, the number of people living in emergency homes decreased by 97.1% compared to 2019.

The government pays special attention to urban infrastructure, which includes a complex of social and other facilities. These are kindergartens, schools and other specialized educational institutions, institutions in the fields of healthcare, culture, trade and services, sports facilities, administrative buildings, as well as transport and communication and engineering systems.

The country is also working on comprehensive and balanced planning of regional development. The “National program of the President of Turkmenistan on the transformation of the social and living conditions of the population of villages, towns, cities of districts and district centers for the period up to 2028” is aimed at accomplishing this task.

The improvement of the living conditions of the country’s citizens in recent years has been largely facilitated by an increase in the incomes of the population and the program of preferential mortgage lending, the volume of which increased 2.5 times in the period from 2015 to 2022.

Totally, more than 1,5 mln square meters of housing were commissioned in Turkmenistan in 2022, which is 2.2% more than in 2019. By the end of 2022, the ratio of construction rate and the rate of population growth was 99%.

Currently, a joint project of the UN Development Program “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated development of green cities in Ashgabat and Avaza” is being implemented in the country. The Project provides for the development and implementation of integrated low-carbon and climate-sustainable solutions, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and other negative impacts on the environment, as well as the promotion of a strategy for sustainable urban development.

Due to the development of urbanization processes, the burden on the environment and ecology is increasing. In this regard, monitoring of atmospheric air quality is carried out on a systematic basis in large cities of Turkmenistan.

The average annual dust level in the country does not exceed the maximum permissible concentration. Within the framework of the UNDP project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Development of Green Cities in Ashgabat and Avaza”, a new ATMAS air analyzer device was installed.

An important component of the urban ecosystem of the country is the greening of cities and the expansion of open public spaces, especially streets and recreation areas. Thus, the total area of green spaces in Turkmenistan in 2022 amounted to 30.6 thousand hectares, an increase of 4.8% from 2015.

Green spaces to the total area of urban land in 2022 amounted to 16.1%. ///nCa, 16 August 2023 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”)

 

#sustainable_development, #SDGs, #Turkmenistan, #Ashgabat, #Awaza, #sustainable_cities

Related posts:

  1. Cities of Turkmenistan on the way to sustainable and green development
  2. Sustainable Cities for Green Future – Interview with Ms.Narine Sahakyan, resident representative of UNDP in Turkmenistan
  3. Turkmenistan joins the Group of Friends for Sustainable Urbanization to advance the Arkadag city project through multilateral platforms
  4. Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN and the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan to host side-event on sustainable urban transportation at the 2023 High Level Political Forum on Sustainable development 
  5. Ashgabat and the Avaza Tourist Zone in Turkmenistan continue to introduce sustainable city concepts
  6. UN headquarters hosted a meeting on sustainable urban transport under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan – a model of Arkadag city was presented
  7. Turkmenistan takes steps on further youth empowerment
  8. Nearly 1,000 social facilities built in Turkmenistan under the national rural program
  9. The delegation of Turkmenistan, as a member of the UN Commission on Population and Development, takes part in the 56th session of the Commission
  10. Turkmenistan’s Industrialization, Innovation, and Infrastructure Drive for Sustainable Development
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan