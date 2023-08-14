Kyrgyzstan to slightly increase electricity imports from Turkmenistan next year – In the long term, the country aims to become an exporter of electricity

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan plans to import 1.7 billion kWh of electricity from Turkmenistan. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibrayev in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan currently buys electricity from Turkmenistan and Russia.

“InterRAO (Russia), as we plan, will supply about 1.5 billion kWh to us by the end of the year and 1.6 billion from Turkmenistan. We plan to import 1.7 billion from Turkmenistan next year,” the minister said.

Since 1 August, Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector has been operating an emergency regime. According to Ibrayev, the crisis situation is caused by a shortage of generating capacities.

“If we calculate, then every year there is an increase in electricity consumption. If in 2022 there were about 16 billion kWh, this year it will be 17.3 billion. The economy is growing, which means that electricity consumption is increasing,” the minister explained.

“By next year, we will need 17.55 billion kWh. By 2025 – 17.8 billion. This will increase every year,” he added.

How does Kyrgyzstan tackle the problem of energy shortage?

The country hopes to cope with the problem of energy capacities lack by 2026, and by 2030 – to turn from an importer into an exporter of electricity. What projects are being implemented for this? According to Energy Minister Ibrayev, Kyrgyzstan plans to build a number of new power plants in the coming years to meet the growing demand for electricity.

One of the most important projects is the construction of the Kambaratinskaya HPP-2, which will give an additional 150 MW.

Another important project is the reconstruction of the Toktogul HPP, which will add 120 MW to the grid.

In addition, a number of small hydroelectric power plants will be built across the country. These HPPs will have a capacity of 90-100 MW.

According to the plans, by 2026, the consumption and generation of electricity in the country should be equal.

By 2030, production should reach 27 billion kWh with consumption of about 20 billion. That is, 7 billion kWh will be available for export.

By 2035, electricity generation is expected to reach 40 billion with a consumption of 25 billion kWh ///nCa, 14 August 2023

