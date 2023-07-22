The President of Turkmenistan and the Speaker of the National Assembly of S.Korea discussed the issues of interstate cooperation

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Friday, 21 Jul 2023, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo, who is in Turkmenistan on an official visit, TDH reports.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan highly appreciates the traditionally friendly relations with Korea and is ready to further develop them in all directions.

In turn, the head of the Korean Parliament confirmed his country’s commitment to fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan based on the principles of mutual respect and trust.

Kim Jin-pyo also expressed deep gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for conferring him the Order of “Bitaraplyk”, stressing that he would continue to contribute in every way to the development of an effective Turkmen-Korean partnership.

During the exchange of views on the priority issues of Turkmen-Korean relations, it was noted that both countries cooperate constructively in the political and diplomatic sphere, as well as through international organizations, primarily the UN. This is clearly evidenced by mutual support for initiatives aimed at ensuring universal peace and sustainable development.

In recent years, contacts between the legislative bodies of the two countries have also intensified. In this context, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Korea in November 2022 and the current visit of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan are important steps towards bringing the inter-parliamentary partnership to a new level.

As it was emphasized, meetings and consultations, exchange of experience in this area also contribute to the improvement of the legal framework of interstate cooperation, taking into account modern realities.

During the conversation, it was noted that the bilateral trade and economic partnership has a long-term nature. Turkmenistan has gained valuable experience working with renowned Korean companies, and a number of significant projects in the gas chemical industry have been completed.

The sides also discussed cooperation in humanitarian sphere, including culture, education and tourism.

A day earlier, the head of the Korean parliament met with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. During the meeting, Arkadag highlighted the priority areas of Turkmen-Korean cooperation.

***

Kim Jin-pyo and his accompanying delegation also visited the city of Arkadag, got acquainted with the sights and infrastructure of the new city.

In particular, the guests watched a show of the Galkynysh Group of National Equestrian Games at the Gerogly State Equestrian Circus.

The guests also had an excursion to the National Museum of the Turkmen Carpet in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 22 July 2023 [photo credit – TDH, screenshot from Turkmen TV]

