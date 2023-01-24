President of Uzbekistan noted wide opportunities for deepening strategic partnership with Turkmenistan



On 24 January 2023, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan met Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who is on visit to Tashkent to participate in the session of the ECO Foreign Ministers Council.

Minister Rashid Meredov conveyed to the head of Uzbekistan warm greetings and good wishes from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Leader of the Nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, aspects of the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan on 14-15 July and the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan on 21-22 October 2022 were discussed.

The issues of further deepening of the Uzbek-Turkmen relations of strategic partnership, increasing cooperation in the field of economy, trade, industrial cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, activation of interregional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchange were considered.

It was noted that a number of joint events will be held in the first quarter of this year – regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Joint Commission on Water Management Issues, inter-ministerial political consultations, cultural and other events.

There was also an exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda. The schedule of upcoming meetings was considered. ///Press Service of the President of Uzbekistan, 24 January 2023