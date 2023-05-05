Turkmenistan and Russia held high-level consultations on regional security issues

On 4 May 2023, the high-level Turkmen-Russian interdepartmental consultations on regional security issues were held in Ashgabat. The Turkmen side at the talks was headed by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hadjiev, the Russian side – by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin.

According to press releases of the foreign ministries of Russia and Turkmenistan, the agenda of the consultations covered the following:

exchange of assessments of the situation in Afghanistan;

discussion of possibility of increasing joint efforts to counter threats to security and stability in Central Asia;

discussion of prospects for strengthening cooperation in the fields of information and biological security.

In addition, Galuzin held a separate meeting with Hadjiev. The diplomats discussed pressing issues of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Touching on the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, the parties noted the systematic and regular nature of contacts at the high and highest levels, which contribute to further expansion of the partnership.

The role of inter-parliamentary cooperation as a significant area of fruitful Turkmen-Russian partnership was emphasized.

When considering regional and international issues, the importance of further deepening the foreign policy coordination of Russia and Turkmenistan on major multilateral platforms, including the UN, the CIS, and “Central Asia + Russia” was highlighted.

The parties also confirmed their mutual commitment to further development of comprehensive cooperation in line with the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan, signed by the Presidents of the two countries in June 2022. ///nCa, 5 May 2023 (photo source – MFA Turkmenistan)