Astana to host USA+CA session on Afghanistan

Thomas West, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, and Doha, Qatar, from July 26 to 31, says US State Department.

In Astana, they will meet with their counterparts from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan for a C5+1 Special Session on Afghanistan.

West and Amiri will also meet with civil society members in Astana to discuss ways to advance women’s economic empowerment in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

In Doha, they will meet with a delegation of Taliban representatives and technocratic professionals from key Afghan ministries to discuss critical interests in Afghanistan. The talks will focus on humanitarian support, economic stabilization, the fair and dignified treatment of all Afghans, security, and counternarcotics. /// nCa, 27 July 2023

 

