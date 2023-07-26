 TEKNOFEST Startup Competition Applications Have Been Extended

The excitement continues at full speed at TEKNOFEST, the world’s largest Aerospace and Technology Festival. Leaving unforgettable memories full of science, technology and space by breaking records with 2 million 547 thousand visitors in İstanbul in April, TEKNOFEST will take place in Ankara, the capital city between August 30 – September 3, 2023 and in İzmir, the pearl of the Aegean between September 27 – October 1, 2023 with a brand new competition model in the second and third stops of 2023.

In TEKNOFEST, which brings millions together with the vision of “National Technology Initiative” for a fully independent Türkiye, the development of projects that are intended to be transformed into startups will be witnessed after the competition in 10 different themes with the Startup Competition model. The competition application date for these privileged projects has been extended until July 31, 2023.

High school, university and higher level teams that have applied to the competitions organized within TEKNOFEST between 2018 and 2023 will be able to participate in the TEKNOFEST Startup Competition. Startup themes consist of Educational Technologies, Health and Quality Life Technologies, Transportation and Mobility Technologies, Agricultural Technologies, Communication Technologies, Tourism Technologies, Environment, Energy and Climate Technologies, Aerospace and Defense Technologies, Disaster Management Technologies and Barrier-Free Living Technologies.

All themes in the competition, which TEKNOFEST Competitors can participate in, consist of Pre-Incubation and Acceleration categories. In the Pre-Incubation category, teams that have an startup idea or develop their product will be evaluated in this category. At this stage, there will be no requirement for the startup to be established or incorporated. In the Acceleration category, teams that have transformed their project into a testable product and established a company related to these projects will be evaluated with their presentations.

Over 7 million TRY in total will be awarded to the participants in the competition, which aims to include TEKNOFEST competitors in the startup ecosystem, to commercialize the projects developed in technology competitions and to contribute to the National Technology Initiative with the projects that turn into startups.

Applications will end on July 31.

For detailed information: www.teknofest.org/en

For press contact:

Hatice Güleç – 0532 552 42 38 hatice.gulec@orkestrailetisim.com

Tuba Yeruşan Aydın – 0535 586 51 57 tuba.aydin@orkestrailetisim.com

///Embassy of Turkiye in Turkmenistan, 26 July 2023

#Turkiye, #Teknofest