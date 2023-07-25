Turkmen Fruit Holding Miwe – a success story of the horticultural industry

A few years ago, companies “Gök bulut”, “Hemsaýa”, “Miweli atiz”, “Datly miwe” established a holding company – Open Joint Stock Company “Miwe”, whose specialization is the cultivation of raw materials for the production of vegetables, fruit products, the production of dried fruits. The Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper tells about the holding’s activities.

The total area of the Miwe’s gardens is 1200 hectares – 300 hectares from each shareholder. The company’s farm is located in the Kaakhka district of the Akhal province.

The laying of industrial plantings began in 2019 on the basis of imported plant material from Turkey, Spain, and Italy. In total, three varieties of apple trees are grown, five of peach, and there are extensive persimmon plantations. Last year, the harvest of the first wave was obtained – up to 500 tons of fruits were harvested including apples, plums and pears, including exotic round – Japanese.

Simultaneously with the sowing of plantings, an extensive infrastructure was built for watering the entire farm. Water is taken from the Karakum River, from where a 27-kilometer channel is stretched.

The holding has a wide network of hydraulic structures, which includes a water intake, pumping stations, eight reservoirs capable of accumulating more than 200,000 tons of water for step-by-step sedimentation, water treatment facilities. Drip irrigation with mineral feeding is supplied to fruit plantings.

Automation controls the entire process of processing, transportation and use of water, and irrigation takes into account the water needs of various types of crops.

As new objects and plantings are built, the irrigation system is also expanding.

Now the construction of warehouses continues, greenhouses are being built using Turkish technologies, including citrus and banana cultivation.

Banana greenhouses occupy 5 hectares, their height is over 9 meters, which corresponds to the growth of an exotic plant in height.

And the area of the banana plantation of the closed ground will expand, as well as the greenhouse areas as a whole. For this purpose, 80 hectares have been allocated by shareholders, where cutting-edge greenhouses equipped with specialized technological equipment for growing vegetables and other products, including exotic fruits, will be built. In the near future, it is planned to build its own refrigerating warehouse, a production workshop for processing agricultural products.

Fruit plantings, which currently occupy 300 hectares, are cared for by over 240 specialists – gardeners, agricultural technicians, irrigation network engineers.

In total, at the current stage, the holding has created 340 jobs.

Previously specializing in the cultivation of different nut crops, members of the holding “Miweli atiz” and “Datly miwe” are now producing sweet and bitter almonds. It is intended to allocate an additional 105 hectares for pistachios, large-fruited varieties of which are purchased in Türkiye.

Experts from the Netherlands and Türkiye provide consulting services for Miwe producers. They help in the processes of purchasing seedlings, grafting plants, calculating and organizing effective irrigation, arranging varietal species so that mutual over-pollination does not occur, analyzing the development and cost-effective use of infrastructure, enriching the composition of the soil, improving the professional level of personnel.

Care techniques are innovative, for example, covering trees with a frequent light mesh, protecting from direct exposure to sunlight and spoilage of fruits by birds. ///nCa, 25 July 2023 [photo credit – Neutral Turkmenistan Newspaper]

#Turkmenistan, #horticultural_sector, #Miwe_holding, #agriculture, #private_sector