Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan are on final stage of negotiations on the Trans-Afghan Corridor

The railway agencies of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan are holding the final stage of negotiations on the Trans-Afghan railway line, the Information and Analytical Media Center of Uzbekistan Temir Yullari JSC (Uzbek Railways) reports.

The Trans-Afghan Railway line is a large-scale project that will open up new prospects for transport cooperation and development in the region. It will allow to establish a direct rail links between Uzbekistan and Pakistan through the territory of Afghanistan, providing more efficient trade and logistics, the agency notes.

During the ongoing negotiations, the delegations discuss various aspects of the project, including ways for attracting financing, construction, technical details and deadlines for implementation.

The source emphasizes that this project also contributes to strengthening political and economic ties between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan. It creates opportunities for closer cooperation, exchange of experience and resources between the countries of the region.

The length of the Trans–Afghan Railway on the Termez – Mazar–I–Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar route will be 774 km. Earlier, Uzbek news outlets reported that 1,212 additional facilities (including 336 bridges and 5 tunnels), 785 km of power lines and 790 km of communication lines are planned to be built along the line.

This year, a project office was established in Tashkent aimed at hiring an international consulting company to conduct negotiations with investors. A digital model of this route has also been developed. ///nCa, 18 July 2023

 

