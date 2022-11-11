Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan donated books to the International University of Humanities and Development

On 10 November 2022, a solemn ceremony of donating books and literature about Japan was held at the International University of Humanities and Development (IUHD) in Ashgabat.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan Yamamoto Hiroyuki presented 53 books and a list of books to the rector of IUHD Esen Aydogdiyev.

The event is a part of the “READ JAPAN PROJECT”, realized by the Nippon Foundation since 2008 with the goal to provide foreign readers with an accurate picture of Japan through the donation of outstanding books.

Books about Japan written in English are donated to research centers, universities and libraries around the world. For the first time, such a donation was made in Turkmenistan.

More information about the “READ JAPAN PROJECT” can be found here: https://readjapan.org/

///nCa, 11 November 2022 (photo source – Embassy of Japan)