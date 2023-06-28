Center for Large Landscape Conservation – Exploring the Wonders of Central Asia: Field Expedition in Turkmenistan

On the border with Uzbekistan, and close to the border with Afghanistan, Turkmenistan’s “Mountain Ecosystems of Koytendag” (MEK) make up one of the most distinctive and richly biodiverse landscapes in Central Asia. However, the area faces mounting threats to its conservation, including agricultural expansion, overgrazing, illegal hunting, and unmanaged tourism. As part of our project Connectivity, Capacity, and Cats: Building Resiliency in the Mountain Ecosystems of Koytendag funded by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF), national and international experts traveled around this extraordinary region from 5-11 April 2023. Among the goals was to help evaluate the possibility of it being officially designated as a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site.

This field mission, conducted in cooperation with staff from across Turkmenistan’s protected area system and the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA), was focused on Turkmenistan’s Koytendag State Nature Reserve (SNR). Located in Lebap Province in the far east of the country, Koytendag SNR is one of the most biodiverse areas in Turkmenistan and home to important species such as urial sheep, lynx, and markhor. But while Koytendag SNR is classified as a zapovednik, a term used in post-Soviet Union countries for protected areas intended to be kept “forever wild”, four adjacent State Wildlife Sanctuaries named Garlyk, Hojaburjybelent, Hojagaravul, and Hojeypil have lesser degrees of protection.

Team members compare notes for inputting data in the SMART monitoring system. (Courtesy: Shirin Karryeva)

To help support conservation efforts on the ground, the project’s field missions have focused on coordinating species monitoring by scientific staff and rangers using SMART (Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool) data gathering, as well as awareness-raising in local communities around how to protect the great diversity of endemic plants, birds, and ungulates. The following report details the most recent field mission conducted with the aim of understanding how best to improve management of the MEK—both the protected areas and surrounding “un-protected” but biologically important lands—and to improve the knowledge base necessary to justify its nomination and eventual Natural World Heritage Site designation.



Day One: 5 April

The Expert Team traveled to the city of Kerki in eastern Turkmenistan. They then drove approximately three hours farther east in three vehicles to the headquarters of the Koytendag SNR located in the municipality of Bazardepe Set at the base of the mountains. Upon arrival, they met Mametsheripov Muhammet (Director) and Shaniyaz Mengliev (Head of the Scientific Department).



Day Two: 6 April

A view from the bottom of Daraydere Canyon, one of the deepest and most lush canyons in the reserve. (Courtesy: Atamurad Veyisov)

One of the most distinct features of the Koytendag SNR and adjacent Sanctuaries are the deep limestone canyons with grassy plateaus providing important habitat for diverse species of flora and fauna. The team explored Daraydere Canyon, one of the deepest and most spectacular in the mountain range, and saw Daraydere Spring and its resulting stream that supports many rare and endangered plants, birds, and animals. While in the canyon, the team documented the presence of birds including black vultures, Egyptian vultures, kestrel, chukar and see-see partridge, along with sightings of markhor and signs of porcupine presence (quills). Pistachio trees, two species of almond tree, and many other plant species were also documented.

Day Three: 7 April

The team drove through the town of Koyten on the way to significant areas of the Hojeypil Valley. These included the ‘Dinosaur Plateau’ (Dinozawlarynyň Belent Tekizligi), where visitors can walk beside footprints from multiple species of dinosaur that were fossilized into the limestone approximately 145-150 million years ago.

At the sacred site ‘Grotto of Forty Girls’ (Kyrkgyz Grot), team members added to the thousands of prayer ribbons suspended from the ceiling with red mud gathered on the cave floor.

The group also stopped at the 200+ year-old Unabi/Zizifus Forest, sacred for its limbs bending toward Mecca. The trees here provide the unabi, or zizifus fruit, known for its medicinal properties.