Xi Jinping Accepts Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s Invitation to Visit Turkmenistan

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, has accepted an invitation from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to pay a visit to Turkmenistan, announcing his acceptance in a reply letter. The text of the Chinese leader’s message was published by the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

In his letter to the President of Turkmenistan, Xi Jinping emphasized that he attaches great importance to the development of the China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership and wishes to maintain close working contacts. He expressed his gratitude for the invitation and stated his readiness to visit Turkmenistan at a time convenient to both sides, adding that the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries could maintain close contact regarding this matter.

The Chinese leader highly appreciates the efforts of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in developing China-Turkmenistan relations, as well as his contribution to strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries and promoting cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

Xi Jinping stated that the Chinese side consistently supports the deepening of mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries in various fields, and that the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee could thoroughly study the proposals and implement them under appropriate conditions.

He also expressed the readiness of the Chinese side to cooperate with Turkmenistan in creating new bright examples of cooperation and continuously enriching the substance of the China-Turkmenistan Community with a Shared Future./// nCa, 20 May 2026