ADB supports Turkmenistan in unlocking country’s potential as an important regional transport and transit hub

Asian Development Bank has been supporting Turkmenistan efforts to reposition the country as trade and transit hub through several initiates and projects in transport sector and this cooperation will continue to foster. This was evidenced from the presentation by Mr.Artur Andrysiak, ADB Country Director at the Ashgabat Conference devoted to international transport and transit corridors (ITTC 2023).

Turkmenistan is an integral part of CAREC, and its strategic location places it at the heart of East-West and North-West trade and transit routes. CAREC Corridors 2, 3, 6 run via Turkmenistan.

In the transport sector of Turkmenistan ADB program focuses on modernization of the railway network and supporting capacity development and knowledge support through the CAREC platform.

One of the projects is North-South Project, completed in 2017, which upgraded signaling and telecommunication system for 288 km of tracks, supported significant increases in the international traffic of passengers and cargo and helped to reduce CO emissions.

“Now, ADB is working closely with Railways Agency to move forward with the modernization of Turkmenabat-Mary-Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi railway line, which is a key part of the CAREC corridors 2, 3 and 6”, said Andrysiak.

The project aims to improve efficiency of freight operations along 1147 km of rail line and to connect to all international corridors transiting through Turkmenistan.

The first phase of the project will focus on 170 km-long section Ashgabat-Dushak. According to ADB Country Director, good progress has been achieved in 2023 on realization of this project.

“In 2024 the project will be submitted for consideration to ADB Border of Directors and for implementation for the same year”, he went on saying.

Moreover, ADB and Turkmenistan develop new country partnership strategy for 2024-2028, being the key framework for ADB’s engagement in the next five years, told Andrysiak.

The strategy will support the national economic development with strong focus on market connectivity, economic diversification, private sector development and investment, human capital, supporting climate action, climate adaptation and mitigation, and overall reforms.

“In transport sector we are planning to move forward with investment projects that support improvement of Turkmenistan’s connectivity and position the country to be an important trade and transit hub, to take advantage of its strategic location, wealth of resources”, said ADB Country Director.

He also expressed Bank’s readiness to support Turkmenistan with other transport-relation initiatives and engaging with private sector in this important area in line with the government priority. ///nCa, 4 May 2023