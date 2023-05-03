Outcomes of first day of ITTC-2023: Private sector of Turkmenistan ready to play active in regional and global transport and logistics solutions

nCa Report

The mega event related to transport and logistics concluded its first day’s work on 3 May 2023 in Ashgabat.

The theme of the conference and expo combo is – International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development. — ITTC-2023

The outstanding feature, noted in the expo and further underlined during the conference, is that the Turkmen companies have built the capacity to handle all kinds of cargo, across all destinations.

Some of the Turkmen companies participating in the twin event are:

HGL (Halkara Gatnaw Logistika)

Dovrebap Ulag Merkezi

Dort Tarap Logistics

Hazar Tolkuny

Tulla-nal Logistics

TULM (Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan)

Hazar Logistik

Dowamly Yol Logistik

Gadamly Inzener Logistics & Transportation

Hazar Yol

Please note that these are just some of the companies taking part in the ITTC. They are a mix of totally private or public-private formation and their umbrella organization is Association “Turkmen Logistics”.

What is common among them is their teams seem competent and confident; sure of what they are doing and ready to work out warehouse-to-warehouse solutions for all kinds of cargo and on all modes of transportation.

The conversation with some of them shows the sharp focus of the Turkmen government on developing the hard and soft infrastructure for the transport and transit options has encouraged them to enter this challenging sector.

As such, even the privately owned companies are an extended version of public-private partnership because without the facilities and legal framework created by the government, it would not have been possible for them to operate in the transport and logistics sector profitably.

Another factor that came to light is that the Turkmen companies are building partnerships with the foreign companies in all directions. This enables them to deliver the cargo from any destination to any destination.

The third thing that was immediately noticeable was that there is ease of communication within the companies – the junior-most officer and the head of the company speak to each other without any formality or barriers. This shows that the business culture in Turkmenistan is in line with the practices of the successful companies around the world.

Small things also carry their own weight. —– All of the Turkmen companies taking part in the conference & expo have QR Code of their contact information, either on their visiting cards or on a panel from where it can be scanned easily. On its own, this may not be considered an important detail, but when looking in the backdrop of how little time has passed since the private companies started the transport and logistics sector, it is admirable.

There is also the fact that each company has on its stall the maps that show how they carry the cargo from one point to the other. This is helpful for the potential clients in deciding as to which of these companies can offer the most optimal solution.

There is also the fact that most of the members of the teams of these companies can speak about four languages, including English. This is great help for the international clients. ///nCa, 3 May 2023

Here are some photos from the opening ceremony of the expo: