Second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum will be held in Kazakhstan in May 2023

The 2nd EU-Central Asia Economic Forum will take place on 18-19 May 2023 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Forum aims to facilitate the engagement by both the EU and Central Asia in three key priority areas – green and digital transition, better business environment, as well as trade and connectivity.

The Forum will focus on challenges and opportunities on the above-mentioned key aspects of sustainable growth and connectivity based on EU initiatives, including the Global Gateway, the European Green Deal, Digital Agenda, EU regional and bilateral programmes in line with the new programming cycle for 2021-2027, as well as initiatives and technological solutions offered by the EU private sector. The discussion will build on national strategies developed by Central Asian governments in crucial areas for future reforms.

The EU Study on Sustainable Transport Connections between the EU and Central Asia, implemented by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will also be presented, and will feed in discussions at the Forum.

The Forum will provide recommendations for further engagement with the private sector and cooperation among enterprises from both regions.

The Forum will bring together high-level government officials, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, other bilateral and international financial institutions, representatives of the private sector and members of civil society.

The EU side will be led by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

The event is organized in partnership with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Moreover, a business event will be held on 18 May aimed at exchanging views with private sector representatives and facilitating business contacts between the EU and Central Asia. It is organized in partnership with the International Trade Centre.

More details about the forum and pre-registration form at:

https://taplink.cc/eu4turkmenistan

https://eu-cai.org/2nd-eu-central-asia-economic-forum/

///nCa, 14 April 2023

 

