Here are some pictures to give a quick intro to Turkmen Culture

Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova

Of course, like any other culture, the Turkmen culture cannot be summed up in a few random pictures. The idea is rather improbable.

However, the pictures we are presenting here are a good starting point to the long and enriching journey to get acquainted with the culture of the Turkmen people.

 These are the pictures of some of the objects at display in the entrance hall of the Institute of Culture of Turkmenistan. We were there on 26 March 2023, covering the parliamentary elections of Turkmenistan. The institute was one of the polling stations.

Here are the pictures:


