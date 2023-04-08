Energy is a promising area of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Moldova



Moldova and Turkmenistan are interested in intensifying trade and economic cooperation and cooperation in the energy sector. This was stated during the meeting of the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Ruslan Bolbochan with the new Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Moldova with residence in Kiev Toyli Atayev, the Moldovan news information portal Noi.md reports.

Secretary of State Bolbochan wished the head of the Turkmen diplomatic mission success in fulfilling his mandate and assured of the full support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral Turkmen-Moldovan relations, noting the interest of both countries in constantly strengthening political dialogue and intensifying trade and economic cooperation.

The energy sector was highlighted among the promising areas of cooperation. The sides confirmed their willingness to explore opportunities in this direction.

On 7 April 2023, Ambassador Atayev presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maya Sandu.///nCa, 8 April 2023 [photo credit – Noi.md]