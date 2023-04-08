News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Energy is a promising area of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Moldova

Energy is a promising area of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Moldova

By


Moldova and Turkmenistan are interested in intensifying trade and economic cooperation and cooperation in the energy sector. This was stated during the meeting of the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Ruslan Bolbochan with the new Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Moldova with residence in Kiev Toyli Atayev, the Moldovan news information portal Noi.md reports.

Secretary of State Bolbochan wished the head of the Turkmen diplomatic mission success in fulfilling his mandate and assured of the full support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral Turkmen-Moldovan relations, noting the interest of both countries in constantly strengthening political dialogue and intensifying trade and economic cooperation.

The energy sector was highlighted among the promising areas of cooperation. The sides confirmed their willingness to explore opportunities in this direction.

On 7 April 2023, Ambassador Atayev presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maya Sandu.///nCa, 8 April 2023 [photo credit – Noi.md]

 

Related posts:

  1. Fuel and green energy – promising areas of Turkmen-US cooperation
  2. President of Turkmenistan and the head of the Russian company Vozrozhdenie discussed ongoing projects and promising areas of cooperation
  3. National and European experts discussed the prospects of cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the field of education
  4. Turkmenistan and UAE discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector
  5. Cooperation areas between Turkmenistan and the IAEA were discussed
  6. Energy and transport cooperation with Turkmenistan discussed at a meeting in the Russian government
  7. Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan spoke about the prospects of cooperation between the two countries
  8. Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee to meet by the end of year
  9. Turkmenistan and Sweden discuss issues of building the potential of bilateral cooperation
  10. Turkmen chief diplomat took part in the first GCC-Central Asia dialogue – Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Gulf countries discussed
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan