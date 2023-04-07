New Parliament in Turkmenistan held its first meeting – Democratic Party won the majority of seats – Speaker of the Mejlis elected

nCa Report

On Thursday, 6 April 2023, the first meeting of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan of the seventh convocation was held with the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan G.Myradov opened a meeting with report on the results of the elections held on 26 March 2023.

258 candidates contested for 125 seats in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. Three parties and groups of citizens won the following number of seats in Parliament:

from the Democratic Party – 65 seats (52%)

from the Agrarian Party – 24 seats (19%),

from the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs – 18 seats (14.5%),

from groups of citizens – 18 seats (14.5 percent).

25.60% of the deputies are women, 99% – with higher education. Of these, about 10% are citizens under 30 and 40.80% are under 40.

45% of the elected deputies are employees of scientific and educational institutions, socio–political organizations, 11% – healthcare, more than 6% – financial and economic complex, 5% – social security, 4% – agricultural industry and other spheres.

During the meeting, according to article 3 of the Law of Turkmenistan “On the Mejlis of Turkmenistan”, the powers of the deputies of the new convocation were confirmed by the Mandate Commission by the adoption of the relevant resolution.

Then, the Chairman of the Mejlis was elected by secret ballot. Dunyagozel Gulmanova became the Speaker of the Parliament of the new convocation. She is chief advisor of the Department of Notaries and Civil Registry of the Office of Legal Aid of the Ministry of Adalat of Turkmenistan, resident of the city of Ashgabat. She contested elections from the 5th constituency, Mir district. Her opponent was Kovkiev Yunus Nurmuhammedovich.

Roziev Gahryman was elected Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. He is a deputy from 77th constituency “Farap” of the Lebap province.

In addition, 8 committees have been formed in the Mejlis and their chairmen have been elected.

Name of the Committee Chairman Chairman’s constituency 1 On the protection of human rights and freedoms Eschaev Yusupguly Ashirgulyevich 104th constituency “Peşanaly” of Mary province 2 On Legislation and its Norms Baylyev Batyr Orazdurdyevich 9th constituency “Älem” – Ashgabat 3 on Economic Issues Agayev Guvanchmyrat Bagybekovich 7th constituency -“Guneş” of Ashgabat 4 on Social Policy Sarjaev Annamukhammet Atayevich 22nd constituency – Annau, Akhal province 5 on Science, Education, Culture and Youth Policy Seyidova Bahar Khojamuradovna 79th constituency – “Darganata”, Lebap province 6 on Environmental Protection, Nature Management and Agro-industrial Complex Babanyyazov Charygeldy Gurbangeldyevich 6th constituency – Kopetdag, Ashgabat 7 on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Mukhamedov Begmurat Rahmangulyevich 2nd constituency -Bitaraplyk, Ashgabat 8 on Work with Local Representative Authorities and Self-Government Gurbanov Maksatberdi Yslamberdievich 18th constituency – Bäherden, Akhal province

The meeting of the Mejlis ended with a speech by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Speech by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

(here is slightly paraphrased translation of final remarks of the president)

Dear deputies of the Mejlis!

Dear participants of the meeting!

As a result of the large-scale reforms carried out in our country in the era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state, progress is being made in the political, economic, socio-cultural spheres.

Turkmenistan’s internal and foreign political course, based on the principles of humanism and peacefulness, is being successfully implemented.

The democratic and legal foundations of an independent neutral Motherland are being strengthened, the national legislative framework is being consistently improved, which is a key factor in solving the tasks defined in the Program “Revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National Program of socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2052” and other programs.

The protection of human and civil rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of Turkmenistan is the main goal of our State policy. Based on this, one of the main functions of the country’s legislative body is to modernize the legal framework for this work.

In this context, the preparation of the Civil Code of Turkmenistan in a new edition is becoming relevant, taking into account the realities of the present time and positive international practice, as it is aimed at optimizing civil law relations. Purposeful work is required to introduce amendments and additions to the Code of Turkmenistan on Administrative Offenses and other codes.

Taking into account that the economy of Turkmenistan, in accordance with article 134 of the Basic Law, is based on the principles of market relations, it is also necessary to improve legislation in this area.

In order to train qualified military personnel with strong-willed qualities and sound thinking, brought up in the spirit of devotion and love for the Fatherland and the people, the Laws of Turkmenistan “On the status of military personnel” and “On military duty and military service” should be revised.

It is already necessary to prepare for the development of the draft Law of Turkmenistan “On the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2024”. Here it will be necessary to make economic calculations on the basis of financial and economic indicators of the branches of the national economy.

When considering the State Budget, emphasis should be placed on tasks related to the implementation of targeted programs to ensure sustainable growth of all segments of the national economy, create additional jobs, consistently increase wages, strengthen social security and improve the standard of living of the population.

At the same time, there is a need for the rational use of public funds, to develop legislative acts regulating fiscal and monetary relations. This is one of the main goals. In the light of the above, it is necessary to make changes and additions to the Tax, Customs Codes and other laws of Turkmenistan that are in demand over time, which will improve the business climate, stimulate entrepreneurship, maintain financial stability, develop the stock market and create a competitive market environment.

It is necessary to continue the process of improving the Laws of Turkmenistan “On Joint-stock companies”, “On state support of small and medium-sized enterprises”, “On foreign economic activity” and “On the securities market”.

In order to implement the rules of the International Labor Organization into the labor legislation of Turkmenistan, optimize labor relations and working conditions, guarantee the constitutional labor rights of employees, I consider it expedient to develop a draft Law of Turkmenistan “On amendments and additions to the Labor Code of Turkmenistan”.

A lot is being done for social support of young people, help in restoring health and ensuring a happy life for children, the formation of such qualities as patriotism, optimism, high morality, humanism and conscientiousness.

We must promote the realization of the rights of children in need of guardianship to fully participate in the life of society and the state, establish additional guarantees of social protection for them. This is an important aspect of our humane policy. At the same time, it is advisable to revise the Family Code and the legislation of Turkmenistan on acts of civil status.

Turkmenistan has enormous reserves of hydrocarbon raw materials, with this in mind, the task of intensive development of the national economy through equipping the industrial sector with high technologies and attracting foreign capital is at the forefront. In the context of bringing the legal framework of the activities carried out in this area into line with modern requirements, it will be advisable to improve the Laws of Turkmenistan “On foreign Investments” and “On hydrocarbon resources”.

In our independent Motherland, program work is being carried out to preserve, popularize in the world and convey to future generations our national traditions and customs, history and heritage, including historical and cultural sites. In this regard, our country has established effective cooperation with international organizations. I believe it is right to amend the Law of Turkmenistan “On the protection of sites of national historical and cultural heritage” in order to regulate relations in the field of identification, preservation, use, popularization and state protection of national historical and cultural heritage sites.

I believe that the development and adoption of the Law of Turkmenistan “On the establishment of the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “Magtymguly Pyragyny 300 ýyllygyna” in order to solemnly celebrate in our country the significant date – the 300th anniversary of the outstanding thinker and classic poet Magtymguly Fragi and popularization of his rich heritage will be a significant contribution to the magnification of the greatness of this personality.

The agricultural sector plays a leading role in the context of large-scale reforms aimed at increasing agricultural productivity, ensuring rational and efficient use of land and water resources, food independence, building up the production of domestic products and the export potential of the Motherland. The rationalization of the natural resources use, the introduction of new technologies, and the maintenance of environmental safety are determined as the priorities of the state policy of Turkmenistan.

In order to ensure a unified system for collecting, compiling, processing, analyzing, storing and using hydrometeorological information on the territory of Turkmenistan, as well as improving the relevant national legislative framework, it is necessary to develop a new edition of the Law of Turkmenistan “On Hydrometeorological activities”. It is also necessary to improve the Water Code of Turkmenistan by introducing amendments and additions aimed at ensuring rational and economical use of water reserves, stable functioning of reservoirs. It would also be advisable to make appropriate amendments and additions to the Law of Turkmenistan “On peasants’ farms” to encourage agricultural producers and organize the activities of farmers.

Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, based on the principles of positive neutrality, peacefulness, good neighborliness and constructive international partnership, is marked by success. Our country is actively putting forward positive initiatives aimed at developing solutions to important regional and global challenges, consolidating the efforts of the world community, and also making a significant contribution to achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

By joining many international treaties, agreements and conventions, Turkmenistan has implemented the rules of international law into national legislation. It is necessary to continue to improve and strengthen these processes in order to expand cooperation of the Motherland with international organizations and nations, which show great interest in establishing cooperation with our country both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

In this regard, there is a need to consistently continue the country’s foreign policy activities, as well as work on legislative support of the contractual and legal framework of international relations.

At the same time, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan should systematically strengthen contacts with parliaments of other states and leading international structures to promote the foreign policy of the Motherland on the world stage through parliamentary diplomacy. In this case, it is advisable to exchange experience with inter-parliamentary friendship groups, between profile committees, young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians. Taking an active part in international meetings, forums and conferences organized on parliamentary platforms, representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan should also hold similar events in our country.

This will provide a good opportunity to exchange experience in the field of parliamentary activity and lawmaking, as well as to raise awareness on our positive initiatives.

Drafting of the Law of Turkmenistan “On amendments and additions to the Electoral Code of Turkmenistan”, as well as the Law of Turkmenistan “On the Unified State Register of Voters” for the purpose of organizing high-level elections of deputies of the Mejlis, members of the province, district, city people’s councils and village councils, introducing into the electoral legislation the practice and international experience gained during the elections is also an important factor in the development of representative bodies in the future.

The laws of Turkmenistan “On local representative bodies of State power”, “On local executive authorities” and “On local self-government” should be improved in line with the consistent modernization of the activities of local public authorities.

Based on the goals arising from the fundamental principles of the Constitution of Turkmenistan and the programs and resolutions adopted by the Government, it is necessary to focus on the formation of favorable legislative conditions for the successful solution of tasks for the development of the national economy and improving the standard of living of the population. Laws in this area should be developed on the basis of targeted, sectoral and regional programs, as well as economic and financial indicators of the country’s economic sectors.

Dear deputies!

Summing up the results of the current meeting, I express my firm confidence that the Mejlis of Turkmenistan will continue to achieve high results by focusing its work on solving the most important tasks for our society and the state!

I wish you good health, family well-being and great success in your upcoming activities in the name of increasing the authority and glory of the Motherland!

