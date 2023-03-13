Latvia seeks transit corridor to Central Asia

The Baltic state Latvia is exploring the possibility of connecting with Central Asia. The plan is to develop an alternative corridor that will connect TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe–Caucasus–Asia) corridors with Baltic and Scandinavian countries, reports the news service BNN.

The BNN report says that the Latvian President Egils Levits visited Azerbaijan on the 8th and 9th of March. The president was accompanied by a delegation, which included Ministry of Transport, Logistics and International Coordination Office’s vice-director Andris Maldups.

During the visit he met with TRACECA secretary general Aset Assaubayev. The two sides affirmed there is mutual interest in expanding cooperation. An agreement was reached in regards to the creation of an alternative transit corridor, it says.

A test cargo will be delivered in the coming months in the direction of the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

The Latvian ministry of transport says that TRACECA management will organise expert work groups in order to ‘identify specific carriers and logistical companies that may be interested in participating in the pilot project.’

The test cargo could possibly make use of a mix of rail and road options. /// nCa, 13 March 2023