Kazakhstan launches e-queues for cargo carriers on the border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan gradually introduces an electronic queue system at the borders in order to accelerate the crossing by cargo transport, the press service of the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan reports.

By the end of February, the online booking service “CarGoRuqsat” will be launched at four more checkpoints. These are border crossings:

Checkpoints “Bakhty” (Abai region) and “Maykapchagai” (East Kazakhstan region) on the border with China.

From 22 February – Temir-Baba checkpoint in Mangistau region on the border with Turkmenistan

From 27 February – the Tazhen checkpoint in the Mangystau region on the border with Uzbekistan.

As of today, about 7.5 thousand users have been registered in the system, who have performed 84 thousand queue booking operations.

The service operates on www.qoldau.kz and is free for users.

The CarGoRuqsat service has been implemented in Kazakhstan since November 2022. It was initiated by

the State Revenue Committee and the Border Service of the National Security Committee.

According to the developers, the service is constantly evolving and improving. In the near future, it will be supplemented with identity verification via “Face ID”, that is, through a face scan, and identity confirmation via a bank card will be available for foreign drivers.

What are the advantages of the electronic queue service?

The task of the CarGoRuqsat electronic queue service is to allow carriers to book a queue in advance, and this queue is public.

Firstly, it speeds up the process at the checkpoints. The system pre-checks the applicant for tax debts, for toll roads, checks the registration of the tractor and trailer, and so on.

Secondly, the service is aimed at minimizing the risks of illegal manipulation of the queue at the border. ///nCa, 17 February 2023