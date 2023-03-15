Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kenya established the diplomatic relations



The signing ceremony was held on 14 March 2023, in New York, at the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations. The Joint Communiqué was signed on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kenya, the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN says.

Prior to the signing ceremony, H.E. Mrs. Aksoltan Ataeva Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN and H.E. Mr. Martin Kimani Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the UN held talks.

They confirmed mutual interest in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries and developing bilateral political, economic and cultural cooperation, as well as collaboration within international organizations.

They also exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as discussed issues on the UN agenda that is of interest to Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kenya. ///nCa, 15 March 2023