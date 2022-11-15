Turkmenistan voiced its position on the peaceful development in Afghanistan

Turkmenistan considers peace-building in Afghanistan from the point of view of the unity of its three main directions: political, economic and socio-humanitarian. This was stated on Monday (14 Nov) by Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev at a meeting with China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Yue Xiaoyong.

First of all, Turkmenistan stands for the development of dialogue with the new Afghan authorities as the main factor contributing to maintaining stability in the country and bringing closer the prospects for achieving internal harmony and a balance of interests in Afghanistan.

Secondly, the peace-building process in Afghanistan cannot be considered without involving this country in regional economic integration processes through the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

And, thirdly, the humanitarian component of peace-building in this country has always had a positive impact on this process.

In addition, the Turkmen side considers it necessary to search for and use opportunities to hold consultations with authorized Afghan officials on issues of ensuring peace and security in the region, including countering terrorism and other challenges and threats of our time, Hajiyev stressed.

In this regard, Turkmenistan will continue to provide regular support to the Afghan people, based on the principles of good neighborliness and centuries-old friendship.

The sides noted that Turkmenistan and China are actively engaged in the processes of national reconciliation and economic recovery of the neighboring country, and systematically conduct a dialogue on Afghan issues.

Both countries are actively cooperating within the framework of the mechanism of interaction of foreign ministers of neighboring countries with Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the high level of strategic partnership relations between Turkmenistan and China was emphasized. ///nCa, 15 November 2022