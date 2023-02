Citizens of Turkmenistan located in the south-east of Turkey, where a strong earthquake occurred, which led to numerous human casualties, injuries and large-scale destruction, can contact the following phone numbers for advice and information.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan:

+99312445688

+99312445722

Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Turkey:

+90(505)1315685

+903124417122(23,24)

tmankara@yahoo.com

Consul General in Istanbul:

+905375200935

+902126620221

stambulconstm2@gmail.com