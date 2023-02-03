Outcome document of the Annual meeting of the Central Asia Women Leaders’ Caucus published as the United Nations document

The Outcome Document of the Annual meeting of the Central Asia Women Leaders’ Caucus, held in Ashgabat on 10 December 2022, was published in the six official languages of the UN (А/77/698) as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The document falls under agenda items 18 “Sustainable Development”, 26 “Improvement of the Status of Women” and 61 “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation in Central Asia”.

The document can be found here: https://un.mission.gov.tm/ru/news/109676

The Caucus has become an effective platform for the exchange of views and experiences and of international best practice in empowering women and girls and increasing their level of participation in the political, socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian life of society.

At the Ashgabat summit in December, the Dialogue outlined specific areas for future collaboration.

They include increasing the level of women’s participation in political and socio–economic transformations; expanding the representation of women in public authorities; improving the quality of life of women and girls, including in rural areas; supporting women’s entrepreneurship; preventing and overcoming gender-motivated violence in all spheres, and much more.///nCa, 3 February 2023