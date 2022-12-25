Trade volume of Iran with Caspian states grows in recent months – Iran media

The Iranian media has reported that there has been considerable growth in the trade volume between Iran and the Caspian states in the recent months.

According to the Mehr News Agency of Iran, the trade (excluding crude oil exports) with Caspian Sea littoral states reached 4.62 million tons worth $2.49 billion during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21).

This represents 17.47% rise in value, but 5.2% fall in terms of weight compared to the similar period of last year.

Here is the breakdown:

Russia –2.63 million tons (up 23.73%) worth $1.48 billion (up 8.36%)

Azerbaijan – 517,497 tons (down 9.42%) worth $484.993 million (up 32.87%)

Turkmenistan – 924,553 tons (down 0.16%) worth $311.820 million (up 35.58%)

Kazakhstan – 560,878 tons (up 30.62%) worth $209.164 million (up 39.11%)

Mehr News Agency (MNA) says that Iran’s exports exceeded 2.64 million tons worth $1.33 billion during the period, registering a 7.56% and 29.44% rise in weight and value respectively. /// nCa, 25 December 2022