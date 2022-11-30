Turkmenistan and Korea mull over a project of the second stage of GTG plant

On the sidelines of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Seoul, members of the Turkmen delegation met with Korean colleagues to discuss the possibility of participation of Korean companies in the construction of the second stage of the GTG (gas to gasoline) plant in the Akhal province.

The project was also mentioned during a meeting of Berdimuhamedov with the CEO of Hyundai Engineering, Hong Hyun Sung, and the president of LX International Corp., Yun Chun Son.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to cooperation with Korea in various sectors of the economy, including the fuel and energy complex, gas chemistry, industrial processing of hydrocarbons, Arkadag said.

He stressed that during the implementation of such projects, priority is given to the production of environmentally friendly and fully compliant with international standards products.

Korean businessmen showed interest in the implementation of projects, including in the oil and gas and chemical industries, processing of fuel and energy resources.

The plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in the town of Ovadandepe in the Akhal province was commissioned in 2019. It was built by the State Concern “Turkmengaz” with a consortium of companies Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan) and Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri Inşaat Sanaýi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Turkiye).

The annual capacity of the complex is 600,000 tons of A–92 gasoline (RON-92) that meets Euro-5 standard, 12,000 tons of refined diesel fuel and 115,000 tons of liquefied gas. ///nCa, 30 November 2022