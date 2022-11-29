Iran strengthens its navy, marine service

nCa Report

Iran has unveiled the additions to its navy and marine services. The authorities say that the build-up is purely for the defensive purposes.

On 28 November 2022, which is celebrated in Iran as the National Day of the Navy, the civil and naval leadership made public the recent inductions and planned additions to the naval and marine capabilities.

Here are the main features:

Naval vessel ‘Martyr Bagheri’ is nearing completion. The vessel that is 240 meters long and 21 meters wide, will carry helicopters, UAVs (drones), and missiles. There will be the capacity to fly 60 drones and land them back on completion of the operations.

A new vessel named after Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will join the fleet next year.

The combat patrol craft Martyr Suleimani has joined the fleet. It took 18 months to build it. The speed of this vessel is three times the speed of similar vessels from other navies.

Attack helicopters have joined the naval fleet.

The offshore units of the navy have been provided with drones with operational radius of at least 2000km.

The navy has the capacity to fly hundreds of drones simultaneously, engaging in multiple missions.

A special division has been created in the navy for the transportation and operation of drones.

Some destroyers of the navy have been equipped with Abu Mahdi cruise missiles and others will soon get newer versions of the cruise missiles.

An international maritime security control center has been opened in the third Iranian navy’s naval district in the north of the Indian Ocean and Makran Coast.

Two new destroyers, Damavand and Zagros, will join the fleet by March next year. The third destroyer is under construction.

Iran is one of the few countries in the world that can diagnose and repair the optical fiber cables at the bottom of the deep seas, using domestically produced equipment and materials. /// nCa, 29 November 22