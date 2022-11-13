Turkmenistan to host an International Week dedicated to neutrality

From 9 to 11 December 2022, Ashgabat will host a series of international events dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality, which is celebrated on 12 December.

On 11 December 2022, it is planned to hold an international conference “Dialogue is the Guarantee of Peace” in a hybrid format.

The Forum will sum up the results of significant international initiatives in the field of building a peaceful dialogue. Organized jointly with UN agencies, the Conference aims to contribute to global efforts to enhance peace, diplomatic dialogue, and sustainable development.

The Conference will be preceded by a number of international and regional events such as:

Twelfth annual Meeting of Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asian states

Wrap-up meeting of the Women Leaders’ Dialogue for Central Asia

Annual meeting of Institutes of strategic studies of the Central Asian countries

High Level Meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development

Government-Youth Dialogue for Central Asia

