Iran is keen on opening border crossing between its North Khorasan province and Turkmenistan

The establishment of the of the border crossing with Turkmenistan is very important for the Iranian province of North Khorasan, having a 300 km common border with this neighboring country, said the governor of North Khorasan Mohammad Reza Hosseinnejad at the negotiations with Akhal province governor on Tuesday, 18 Oct, IRNA reports.

According to Iranian official, the creation of the border crossing will contribute to increasing communication and trade between the two sides in the future.

He pointed out that seven percent of the population of about one million population in North Khorasan province are Turkmens, who have cultural commonalities with the people of the neighboring country of Turkmenistan. This lays the foundation for the expansion of cultural and economic relations between the two sides.

Moreover, Hosseinnejad proposed to set up a joint committee to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum concluded between the president of Iran and the president of Turkmenistan.

He also highlighted the prospects of cooperation with Turkmenistan in such areas as processing of medicinal plants, providing medical services and tourist therapy for the Turkmen side, holding specialized exhibitions such as the Turkmen horses, carpets, handicrafts expos, silkworm breeding.

A representative delegation of the province of North Khorasan is in Turkmenistan these days. It includes representatives of government agencies, parliamentarians, and about 30 investors representing such industries as agriculture, food industry and foreign trade. The main purpose of the visit is to study the prospects for the development of trade, economic and humanitarian relations between the province and the Akhal province.

The Iranian delegation visited the mosque and the Geokdepe Museum. They also visited the glass factory in Geokdepe district and the textile complex Babadaykhan. The delegation got acquainted with the production processes of the plants and their products.

North Khorasan universities are ready to attract Turkmen students

The universities of Iranian province of North Khorasan are ready to accept foreign students and to cooperate with the universities of Turkmenistan in this field. The statement came from provinces governor Mohammad Reza Hosseinnejad during his meeting in Ashgabat with the rector of Azadi Turkmen National World Languages Institute Maral Kuliyeva.

The Persian language learning environment in North Khorasan is well prepared to welcome Turkmen students and the universities of the province are attracting students in this field, he told according to IRNA.

He mentioned such universities as Bojnord State University, Kausar University, Islamic Azad University and Specialized Agricultural University, which has the experience of accepting foreign students.

Taking into account that 7% of the one million population of North Khorasan is made up of Turkmen speakers, we hope that the signing of the cooperation document between Bojnord State University and the Azadi Institute of World Languages will enable the education of students from the two countries, he added. ///nCa, 21 October 2022 (photo source – IRNA)