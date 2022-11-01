Pakistan and Turkmenistan discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation

Chairman of the upper house of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held telephone talks with Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday (31 October).

The main topic of the discussion was promoting interstate cooperation.

The sides noted that Turkmenistan and Pakistan are currently actively cooperating in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Both countries are implementing a number of transnational projects, such as the TAPI gas pipeline, the power line and the TAP fiber-optic communication line.

During the conversation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted great opportunities for strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

In this regard, the exchange of experience in the field of lawmaking, the organization of regular meetings and consultations of parliamentarians can become important areas of interaction.

The parties expressed confidence that inter-parliamentary cooperation will enrich the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. ///nCa, 1 November 2022